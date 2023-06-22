VOTE DAILY THROUGH JUNE 25 FOR THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO®

Former Republican South Texas congressman Will Hurd joins the presidential race

Hurd also said that, if elected, he wouldn't pardon Trump should the former president be convicted of the federal charges he faces for allegedly taking classified documents.

By on Thu, Jun 22, 2023 at 11:49 am

Share on Nextdoor
Former U.S. Rep. Will Hurd - Facebook / Representative Will Hurd
Facebook / Representative Will Hurd
Former U.S. Rep. Will Hurd
Former South Texas Congressman Will Hurd is entering the 2024 presidential race as a self-described "dark horse" candidate.

Hurd represented Texas' 23rd Congressional District — which includes both San Antonio and a long swath of the U.S.-Mexico border — for three terms before joining a wave of congressional Republicans who retired ahead of the 2020 election. At the time, he was the only Black Republican in the House.

Hurd, 45, was one of the few congressional Republicans willing to publicly criticize former President Donald Trump during his time in office. He enters a field crowded with 11 other GOP candidates, including Trump, the current frontrunner.

The former congressman and one-time CIA officer announced his candidacy during a Thursday morning interview with CBS News. During his time on camera, Hurd complained that lawmakers are looking to the past rather than focusing on the future threats posed by China, artificial intelligence and U.S. students' poor math and science scores.

“These are the issues we should be talking about," Hurd said. "And to be frank, I’m pissed that we’re not talking about these things."

Hurd also said that, if elected, he wouldn't pardon Trump should the former president be convicted of the federal charges he faces for allegedly taking classified documents. The one-time congressman added that it's “insane” for other Republican presidential candidates to say they'd consider the option.

During his time in office, Hurd took heat from his own party for being one of just four House Republicans to vote in support of a 2019 resolution condemning Trump’s racist tweets targeting four Democratic congresswomen. He also penned a New York Times op-ed arguing that Russian President Vladimir Putin was manipulating Trump.

Despite his criticism of Trump and his willingness to work across party lines, Hurd had a conservative voting record and drew the ire of environmentalists, who criticized him for being unwilling to stand up to the fossil fuel industry.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

About The Author

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio ISD approves study to determine whether school closures are needed

By Brandon Rodriguez

SAISD Superintendent Jaime Aquino with parents at a school meeting.

Visual art by two San Antonio sisters decorates McDonald's store as part of chain's Ritmo y Color showcase

By Brandon Rodriguez

The Ramirez sisters stand in front of their visual art installation, Hilos de Orientación.

Gov. Greg Abbott vetoes bill that would give people with disabilities new option to vote by mail

By Natalia Contreras, VoteBeat and The Texas Tribune

Gov. Greg Abbott gives a speech in the Senate chamber at the Texas Capitol on the opening day of the 2023 Legislature. On Saturday Abbott vetoed a bipartisan bill that would have given people with disabilities another option to vote by mail.

Texas Sen. Angela Paxton will participate in impeachment trial of husband Ken Paxton

By Sanford Nowlin

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton faces an impeachment trial in the Texas Senate. It's scheduled to start Aug. 28.

Also in News

Ken Paxton’s impeachment trial will begin Sept. 5, with his attendance required

By Patrick Svitek and James Barragán, The Texas Tribune

Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks at a news conference at the Houston Recovery Center on October 26, 2021. Paxton was temporarily suspended from office after the House voted last month to impeach him.

Gov. Greg Abbott vetoes bill that would give people with disabilities new option to vote by mail

By Natalia Contreras, VoteBeat and The Texas Tribune

Gov. Greg Abbott gives a speech in the Senate chamber at the Texas Capitol on the opening day of the 2023 Legislature. On Saturday Abbott vetoed a bipartisan bill that would have given people with disabilities another option to vote by mail.

Assclown Alert: Sticking it to Planned Parenthood with Texas Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk

By Sanford Nowlin

People march for abortion rights in the streets of downtown San Antonio last year.

ERCOT issues voluntary conservation notice as summer heat bakes Texas

By Michael Karlis

Demand for energy in Texas is expected to break the previous record of 80,038 megawatts at around 4 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon.
More

Digital Issue

June 14, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us