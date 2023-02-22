Memorial service for San Antonio business magnate 'Red' McCombs set for Monday at the Tobin Center

click to enlarge
The Tobin Center will be lit up in red for the remainder of the week in honor of the late business leader and philanthropist.
A memorial service for late San Antonio business tycoon and philanthropist Billy Joe "Red" McCombs will take place Monday at the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, according to the McCombs Family
.
The "Celebration of a Well Lived Life" will start at 10 a.m. Those interested in sending flowers or relaying a memory or message can visit the Mission Park Funeral Chapels website
.
The Tobin's exterior will be lit in red for the remainder of the week in McCombs' honor.
"His influence was instrumental in creating the city we know and love today," officials with the performing arts center wrote in a Monday Facebook post
. "Our hearts are with the McCombs family and the thousands of residents he uplifted through his generosity."
The larger-than-life auto dealer and former San Antoni Spurs owner died on Sunday, Feb. 19
at his home surrounded by loved ones. He was 95.
Other than the dealerships bearing his name, McCombs is best known locally for bringing the Alamo City its first — and still only — major league sports franchise. He's also known for his philanthropy, donating more than $135 million to the University of Texas at Austin, the M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston and a variety of charities.
In a statement, McCombs' family described the late business leader as a "Texas icon."
