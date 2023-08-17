LIMITED WHISKEY BUSINESS TICKETS AVAILABLE, BUY YOURS TODAY!

Midland, Clint Black, Gary Allen among acts slated for 2024 San Antonio Rodeo

The 75th annual San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo will run Feb. 8-25, 2024.

By on Thu, Aug 17, 2023 at 2:47 pm

click to enlarge San Antonio Rodeo attendees watch Turnpike Troubadours during a 2023 performance. - Brandon Rodriguez
Brandon Rodriguez
San Antonio Rodeo attendees watch Turnpike Troubadours during a 2023 performance.
The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo on Thursday revealed Midland, Neal McCoy, Gary Allan and Clint Black will be among the performers at the annual event's 75th anniversary installment, scheduled for early next year.

Rodeo official didn't identify any of the other performers, but more are expected. The event will run Feb. 8-25, 2024, at the Frost Bank Center/Freeman Coliseum fairgrounds.

Tickets are on sale now through sarodeo.com or ticketmaster.com.

