Midland, Clint Black, Gary Allen among acts slated for 2024 San Antonio Rodeo

[
{
"name": "Real 1 Player (r2) - Inline",
"component": "27560945",
"insertPoint": "3",
"requiredCountToDisplay": "5"
},{
"name": "Air Ad - NativeInline - Injected",
"component": "27688470",
"insertPoint": "2/3",
"requiredCountToDisplay": "9"
}
]
click to enlarge
Brandon Rodriguez
San Antonio Rodeo attendees watch Turnpike Troubadours during a 2023 performance.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo on Thursday revealed Midland, Neal McCoy, Gary Allan and Clint Black will be among the performers at the annual event's 75th anniversary installment, scheduled for early next year.
Rodeo official didn't identify any of the other performers, but more are expected. The event will run Feb. 8-25, 2024, at the Frost Bank Center/Freeman Coliseum fairgrounds.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed