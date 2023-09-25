More than 45 employers looking to hire at Goodwill San Antonio career fair

The fair will run 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Second Baptist Church, 3310 E. Commerce St., and employers represented at the event will include Amazon, the City of San Antonio, Marriott International and Zachary Construction Corp., Goodwill official said. Most are looking to fill positions with starting wages of $15 or more per hour.
More than 1,500 positions are available for hire, according to Goodwill officials. Employers with background-friendly positions will also be available. Background-friendly jobs are often accepting of individuals with criminal histories.
Goodwill San Antonio is asking fairgoers to register online before attending. More information is available at (210) 271-8880 or [email protected].
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed