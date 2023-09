More than 45 employers looking to hire at Goodwill San Antonio career fair

accepting of individuals with criminal histories.

information is available at (210) 271-8880 or [email protected]

Goodwill San Antonio will host a career fair this Wednesday featuring representatives from 45 employers.The fair will run 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Second Baptist Church, 3310 E. Commerce St., and employers represented at the event will include Amazon, the City of San Antonio, Marriott International and Zachary Construction Corp., Goodwill official said. Most are looking to fill positions with starting wages of $15 or more per hour.More than 1,500 positions are available for hire, according to Goodwill officials. Employers with background-friendly positions will also be available. Background-friendly jobs are oftenGoodwill San Antonio is asking fairgoers to register online before attending. More