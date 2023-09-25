BUY SAN ANTONIO BEER FESTIVAL TICKETS TODAY!

More than 45 employers looking to hire at Goodwill San Antonio career fair

Amazon, the City of San Antonio, Marriott International and Zachary Construction Corp. will be among the employers present.

By on Mon, Sep 25, 2023 at 3:28 pm

click to enlarge Fairgoers can register for free resume assistance with a member of Goodwill's career center. - Courtesy Photo / Goodwill San Antonio
Courtesy Photo / Goodwill San Antonio
Fairgoers can register for free resume assistance with a member of Goodwill's career center.
Goodwill San Antonio will host a career fair this Wednesday featuring representatives from 45 employers.

The fair will run 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Second Baptist Church, 3310 E. Commerce St., and employers represented at the event will include Amazon, the City of San Antonio, Marriott International and Zachary Construction Corp., Goodwill official said. Most are looking to fill positions with starting wages of $15 or more per hour.

More than 1,500 positions are available for hire, according to Goodwill officials. Employers with background-friendly positions will also be available. Background-friendly jobs are often accepting of individuals with criminal histories.

Goodwill San Antonio is asking fairgoers to register online before attending. More information is available at (210) 271-8880 or [email protected].

