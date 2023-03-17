Moses Rose's, Musk's 'Texas Utopia': The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

click to enlarge
Michael Karlis
Bar owner Vince Cantu turned down a $4 million that includes relocation assistance from the Alamo Trust for his property, arguing it's worth far more.
Some Texans love larger than life characters. Others love to talk shit about those same characters.
Which may explain why stories on the iconoclastic owner of Moses Rose's Hideaway and billionaire bomb thrower Elon Musk were among the
's most-read stories of the week.
The news on Moses Rose's owner Vince Cantu was that he last told Bexar County his bar was worth $530,000 when it came time to protest his taxes, yet he's told the world that he's holding out for a $17 million buyout offer from the state so it can build the Alamo Visitor Center.
Meanwhile, Musk — who relocated to Texas because he doesn't like the big, bad gubment telling him what to do — is attempting to build his own company town. He's described the spot near Bastrop as a "sort of Texas utopia along the Colorado River."
Read on for more.
