Moses Rose's, Musk's 'Texas Utopia': The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

Plenty of people also read the Current's story about the security concerns of San Antonio residents of subsidized housing.

By on Fri, Mar 17, 2023 at 5:22 pm

Bar owner Vince Cantu turned down a $4 million that includes relocation assistance from the Alamo Trust for his property, arguing it's worth far more.
Michael Karlis
Bar owner Vince Cantu turned down a $4 million that includes relocation assistance from the Alamo Trust for his property, arguing it's worth far more.
Some Texans love larger than life characters. Others love to talk shit about those same characters.

Which may explain why stories on the iconoclastic owner of Moses Rose's Hideaway and billionaire bomb thrower Elon Musk were among the Current's most-read stories of the week.

The news on Moses Rose's owner Vince Cantu was that he last told Bexar County his bar was worth $530,000 when it came time to protest his taxes, yet he's told the world that he's holding out for a $17 million buyout offer from the state so it can build the Alamo Visitor Center.

Meanwhile, Musk — who relocated to Texas because he doesn't like the big, bad gubment telling him what to do — is attempting to build his own company town. He's described the spot near Bastrop as a "sort of Texas utopia along the Colorado River."

Read on for more.

10. Widow of man killed in San Antonio dog attack hires Thomas J. Henry, files $1 million lawsuit

9. One child in critical condition following tree branch collapse at San Antonio Zoo

8. San Antonio utility execs say St. Mary's Strip sewer problems shouldn't have surprised contractor

7. San Antonio’s historic Cool Crest Miniature Golf and Metzger Biergarten now open for summer

6. Austin tech bro’s newsletter may have triggered collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, reports say

5. Eva Longoria's film on the creation of Flamin' Hot Cheetos took SXSW by storm. But is the story true?

4. Residents of San Antonio's subsidized housing complexes say they're fed up with lack of security

3. Billionaire Elon Musk building his own 'Texas Utopia' outside of Austin

2. Seven injured, one critically, after tree branch falls on guests at San Antonio Zoo

1. Although Moses Rose's owner wants $17 million, he valued bar at $527,000 in tax document

