Musk's Cowboy Cosplay, San Antonio Spurs: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

As a new NBA season approaches, Current readers clearly couldn't get enough news about the San Antonio Spurs.

By on Fri, Oct 6, 2023 at 2:23 pm

click to enlarge Texas billionaire Elon Musk as he made an appearance in Eagle Pass. - X / @elonmusk
X / @elonmusk
Texas billionaire Elon Musk as he made an appearance in Eagle Pass.
With a new — and potentially winning — Spurs season ahead, Current readers clearly can't get enough news about the city's NBA team.

Indeed, half of our most-read news stories of the week focused on the Spurs, including its current and former players. Those articles ranged from a look at Coach Gregg Popovich's prediction of how the team will perform this season to a report that the exclusive club at the team's new training facility comes with an equally exclusive admission price.

But Spurs news wasn't the only news.

Our most-read story for the week looked at big-mouthed billionaire Elon Musk's fact-finding mission to the border. You know, the one for which he donned a black Stetson hat to show his Lone Star State bona fides — only put the hat on backwards. Ouch.

Turns out Texans are pretty welcoming of newcomers — unless they put on airs. In that case, we're more than ready to laugh your ass back to California. Or South Africa.

10. For first time, all five of the San Antonio Spurs' preseason games will be on TV

9. Federal judge rules San Antonio can't block Native American worshippers from city park

8. Spurs' Wembanyama no longer Rookie of the Year favorite, betting site says

7. Former San Antonio Spur Josh Primo gets 4-game suspension over indecent exposure claim

6. San Antonio Spurs fans should expect wins this season, Popovich says

5. Scaled-back launch plan, company silence raise concerns over San Antonio startup DeLorean

4. Son of Buc-ees co-founder arrested on charges he secretly recorded people using bathroom

3. Baptists blast Gov. Greg Abbott for trying to 'co-opt' church services to push vouchers

2. Report: San Antonio Spurs' fancy La Cantera club will cost $8,600 to join for first year

1. Elon Musk mocked on X for wearing cowboy hat backward during South Texas trip

Tags:

