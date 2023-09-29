Elon Musk mocked on X for wearing cowboy hat backward during South Texas trip

click to enlarge X / @elonmusk Texas billionaire Elon Musk as he made an appearance in Eagle Pass on Thursday.

Went to the Eagle Pass border crossing to see what’s really going on pic.twitter.com/ADYY2XvAKT — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 29, 2023

Not the first to note this, but I want to make sure my followers are aware: @ElonMusk absolutely wore his cowboy hat backwards while trying to look cool today https://t.co/Eaj6C39ZLM pic.twitter.com/fBBo4fiztr — Brandon Friedman (@BFriedmanDC) September 29, 2023

LMAO Elon Musk accidentally wore his cowboy hat backwards during his cosplay cowboy on the border stunt. https://t.co/oPvJ1FOubU pic.twitter.com/JzShdE3oU2 — Kendall Brown (@kendallybrown) September 29, 2023

Elon Musk has done a lot of embarrassing shit, but that cowboy hat takes the cake. https://t.co/7pgrwhtxKn — Elon Musk is an Insecure Fascist (@NiklasNorman1) September 29, 2023