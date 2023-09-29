Elon Musk mocked on X for wearing cowboy hat backward during South Texas trip

Known for his political grandstanding, Musk visited Eagle Pass Thursday afternoon for an “unfiltered” look at what’s happening in the small South Texas amid a surge in migrant border crossings.
“As an immigrant to the United States, I am extremely pro-immigrant,” the South Africa native said during a glitchy live stream on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. Yes, the same one that he purchased last year.
“I believe that we need a greatly expanded legal immigration system and that we should let anyone in the country who is hardworking and honest and will be a contributor to the United States. We should have expedited legal approval for anyone that sort of falls into that category.”
Although Musk’s sentiment resonated with some X users, many were quick to mock him for engaging in cowboy cosplay. In addition to aviator sunglasses and a black V-neck, the billionaire was sporting a black Stetson, which some claimed he had on backwards.
Went to the Eagle Pass border crossing to see what’s really going on pic.twitter.com/ADYY2XvAKT— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 29, 2023
“Not the first to note this, but I want to make sure my followers are aware: Elon Musk absolutely wore his cowboy hat backwards while trying to look cool today,” New York Daily News columnist Brandon Friedman wrote on X.
“LMAO Elon Musk accidentally wore his cowboy hat backwards during his cosplay cowboy on the border stunt,” user @Kendallybrown chimed in.
Not the first to note this, but I want to make sure my followers are aware: @ElonMusk absolutely wore his cowboy hat backwards while trying to look cool today https://t.co/Eaj6C39ZLM pic.twitter.com/fBBo4fiztr— Brandon Friedman (@BFriedmanDC) September 29, 2023
“Elon Musk has done a lot of embarrassing shit, but that cowboy hat takes the cake,” added @NiklasNorman1.
LMAO Elon Musk accidentally wore his cowboy hat backwards during his cosplay cowboy on the border stunt. https://t.co/oPvJ1FOubU pic.twitter.com/JzShdE3oU2— Kendall Brown (@kendallybrown) September 29, 2023
It’s not the first time Musk have faced online mockery for his failed attempts to show his Texan bonafides. Last year, the tech titan was jeered for eating a spiral-cut potato at a street fair an unorthodox — and some would argue lewd — way.
Elon Musk has done a lot of embarrassing shit, but that cowboy hat takes the cake. https://t.co/7pgrwhtxKn— Elon Musk is an Insecure Fascist (@NiklasNorman1) September 29, 2023
As for what Musk was trying to unravel during his trip to Eagle Pass, that city's mayor last week signed an emergency declaration after thousands of migrants, mostly from Venezuela, crossed the Rio Grande from Piedras Negras. The effects of the sudden surge are being felt in San Antonio, where the number of asylum seekers is threatening to overwhelm the city's Migrant Resource Center.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed