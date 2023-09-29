BUY SAN ANTONIO BEER FESTIVAL TICKETS TODAY!

Elon Musk mocked on X for wearing cowboy hat backward during South Texas trip

Musk's trip to the border "to see what's really going on" drew ridicule from people accusing him of cowboy cosplay.

By on Fri, Sep 29, 2023 at 11:53 am

click to enlarge Texas billionaire Elon Musk as he made an appearance in Eagle Pass on Thursday. - X / @elonmusk
X / @elonmusk
Texas billionaire Elon Musk as he made an appearance in Eagle Pass on Thursday.
Texas tech billionaire Elon Musk is being mocked on his own social media platform for wearing his cowboy hat backward during a field trip “to see what’s really going on” along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Known for his political grandstanding, Musk visited Eagle Pass Thursday afternoon for an “unfiltered” look at what’s happening in the small South Texas amid a surge in migrant border crossings.

“As an immigrant to the United States, I am extremely pro-immigrant,” the South Africa native said during a glitchy live stream on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. Yes, the same one that he purchased last year.

“I believe that we need a greatly expanded legal immigration system and that we should let anyone in the country who is hardworking and honest and will be a contributor to the United States. We should have expedited legal approval for anyone that sort of falls into that category.”
Although Musk’s sentiment resonated with some X users, many were quick to mock him for engaging in cowboy cosplay. In addition to aviator sunglasses and a black V-neck, the billionaire was sporting a black Stetson, which some claimed he had on backwards. 

“Not the first to note this, but I want to make sure my followers are aware: Elon Musk absolutely wore his cowboy hat backwards while trying to look cool today,” New York Daily News columnist Brandon Friedman wrote on X. “LMAO Elon Musk accidentally wore his cowboy hat backwards during his cosplay cowboy on the border stunt,” user @Kendallybrown chimed in. “Elon Musk has done a lot of embarrassing shit, but that cowboy hat takes the cake,” added @NiklasNorman1.  It’s not the first time Musk have faced online mockery for his failed attempts to show his Texan bonafides. Last year, the tech titan was jeered for eating a spiral-cut potato at a street fair an unorthodox — and some would argue lewd — way.

As for what Musk was trying to unravel during his trip to Eagle Pass, that city's mayor last week signed an emergency declaration after thousands of migrants, mostly from Venezuela, crossed the Rio Grande from Piedras Negras. The effects of the sudden surge are being felt in San Antonio, where the number of asylum seekers is threatening to overwhelm the city's Migrant Resource Center.

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

