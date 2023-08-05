LIMITED WHISKEY BUSINESS TICKETS AVAILABLE, BUY YOURS TODAY!

Northside ISD calls on retired teachers to fill dozens of teacher vacancies

Eligible teachers must have been retired for at least one calendar year to qualify.

By on Sat, Aug 5, 2023 at 7:57 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Students walk to class inside an NISD school. - Courtesy Photo / Northside Independent School District
Courtesy Photo / Northside Independent School District
Students walk to class inside an NISD school.
With the new school year approaching and nearly 250 teacher vacancies still unfilled, Northside Independent School District is turning to an unexpected source for help: retired teachers.

Will that unprecedented move ensure every classroom has a certified teacher? So far so good, NISD district spokesperson Barry Perez said, noting that calls from former educators are rolling into human resources department.

“As of Monday of this week, we had right at about 249 vacancies to fill,” Perez said. “Now, since Monday, I know that number has come down just a little bit.”

The number of retired teachers who are back on the rolls since Monday increased by around 20, he added.

Eligible retirees can continue receiving their annuity from Teacher Retirement System while also earning a salary from Northside, according to Perez. The district also is footing the bill of a pension surcharge, which is roughly 16%. That surcharge is often passed onto the employee.

Eligible teachers looking to return must have been retired for at least one calendar year to qualify, according to TRS rules.

 Howard Villarreal, a former NISD teacher with more than 20 years' experience, is one of those stepping out of retirement. He left the profession December 31, 2020, and said the financial benefits offered by NISD were a key motivator for getting him back into the classroom.

"I knew I wasn't finished, I knew I had a good 10 years left in me," Villarreal told the Current.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Owner of San Antonio's Moses Rose's agrees to sale, making way for Alamo project

By Sanford Nowlin

Bar owner Vince Cantu has finally agreed to sell his bar to make way for the proposed Alamo Visitors Center.

Mexican President blasts Gov. Greg Abbott over anti-immigration buoys

By Brandon Rodriguez

Mexican President Andres Manuel López Obrador speaks during an event.

San Antonio City Council approves Brackenridge Park tree removals

By Sanford Nowlin

The city's planned upgrades to Brackenridge Park including stabilizing 1920s-era walls.

San Antonio college students, faculty and staff get free access to public transit with VIA U-Pass

By Brandon Rodriguez

A VIA bus waits at a stop.

Also in News

Texas WIC program celebrates National Breastfeeding Month with free support and resources

By Nina Rangel

WIC offers a free 24/7 lactation support hotline, breastfeeding peer counselors, lactation consultants, and free nutrition and breastfeeding classes to all Texas moms.

Judge’s order exempts Texas women with complicated pregnancies from state abortion ban

By William Melhado, The Texas Tribune

Amanda Zurawski, Molly Duane and Ashley Brandt look on as Samantha Casiano addresses the press following the first day of testimony for Zurawski v. State of Texas in Austin on July 19.

Mexican President blasts Gov. Greg Abbott over anti-immigration buoys

By Brandon Rodriguez

Mexican President Andres Manuel López Obrador speaks during an event.

Some child care providers expect to shutter after Texas lawmakers leave $2.3 billion proposal off final budget

By Sneha Dey, The Texas Tribune

A child plays with Play-Doh at Kid's Castle Family Daycare and Preschool in Pflugerville, on Feb. 28, 2022.
More

Digital Issue

July 26, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us