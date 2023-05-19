People experiencing homelessness in San Antonio area jumped 5.3% over last year

While overall number went up, the number of people experiencing unsheltered homelessness decreased by nearly 16%.

By on Fri, May 19, 2023 at 12:16 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The point-in-time count provides a one-night snapshot of information on homeless individuals in Bexar County. - Courtesy / SAMMinistries
Courtesy / SAMMinistries
The point-in-time count provides a one-night snapshot of information on homeless individuals in Bexar County.
The total of number of people experiencing homelessness in Bexar County increased by 5.3% — or 3,155 people — over the past 12 months, according a new census of individuals experiencing both sheltered and unsheltered homelessness here.

The data is part of the latest point-in-time count conducted annually by the South Alamo Regional Alliance for the Homeless (SARAH). Of the new people experiencing homelessness, 874 were unsheltered, while 2,281 were sheltered.

Despite the overall rise in the number of people experiencing homelessness, unsheltered homelessness decreased by 15.6% over the same time period, the report shows.

"The decrease in unsheltered homelessness is fantastic news and really speaks to the work and the focus on this area in the last couple of years with expanding street outreach, talking about housing needs [and] looking at different systemic issues," SARAH Executive Director Katie Vela said in a statement.

According to the report, those experiencing chronic homelessness — or homelessness for 12 months or more with a disabling condition — decreased by 33% from 2022. When examining the unsheltered count only, chronic homelessness decreased by 55%.

While SARAH officials said the trends are encouraging, the report shows that San Antonio residents are still struggling with inflation, rising housing costs and fallout from the COVID crisis. Additional federal resources akin to the CARES Act and emergency housing vouchers offered during the pandemic would help offset those pressures, the report argues.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Austin plummets in U.S. News and World Report's annual Best Places to Live rankings

By Michael Karlis

Austin ranked at No. 1 on the list for three years in a row.

1 dead, 3 injured during another brawl at San Antonio's Privat Social Club

By Michael Karlis

In April, the Privat Social Club grabbed national headlines after a video of a bouncer body slamming a patron went viral.

Plan to cut methane emissions could yield 35,000 new union jobs in Texas, study finds

By Brandon Rodriguez

A pump jack operates in rural Texas.

Texas Legislature bans gender-affirming care for transgender minors

By Sanford Nowlin

Advocates gather in Austin last year to speak out against anti-transgender proposals being debated in the GOP-controlled Texas Legislature.

Also in News

Sen. John Cornyn, once one of Trump's biggest ass kissers, is now changing his tune

By Sanford Nowlin

Their master's voice: Sens. John Cornyn and Ted Cruz of Texas listen to Donald Trump.

Bad Takes: Child labor laws are under attack from business interests. Time to push back.

By Kevin Sánchez

San Antonio labor leader Emma Tenayuca’s efforts helped usher in U.S. child labor rules. We should honor her by fighting to keep them in place.

Austin plummets in U.S. News and World Report's annual Best Places to Live rankings

By Michael Karlis

Austin ranked at No. 1 on the list for three years in a row.

Texas Legislature bans gender-affirming care for transgender minors

By Sanford Nowlin

Advocates gather in Austin last year to speak out against anti-transgender proposals being debated in the GOP-controlled Texas Legislature.
More

Digital Issue

May 17, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us