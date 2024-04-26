Best Of San Antonio® Nomination round is now open!

Police detective from San Antonio suburb dismissed after domestic abuse charge

Alvaro Ramirez III was arrested by Bexar County deputies on a misdemeanor family violence charge.

By on Fri, Apr 26, 2024 at 2:45 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Alvaro Ramirez III was arrested in far West Bexar County. - Shutterstock
Shutterstock
Alvaro Ramirez III was arrested in far West Bexar County.
A detective with the Somerset Police Department has lost his job over accusations he injured a woman last week during a domestic dispute, KSAT reports.

Bexar County deputies arrested detective Alvaro Ramirez III in far West Bexar County during the early morning hours of April 19 on a single misdemeanor charge of assault causing bodily injury-married, according to the TV station.

Somerset is located southwest of San Antonio, just outside Loop 1604.

Deputies made the arrest after being called to an apartment complex in the 12100 block of Alamo Ranch Parkway and talking to a woman who accused Ramirez of injuring her the day prior by dragging her up the stairs, KSAT reports. She reportedly told deputies that she and her child were able to escape the apartment after Ramirez fell asleep.

Ramirez denied getting physical with the woman and told deputies her injuries were from an earlier altercation with a family member, according to the station.

Ramirez bonded out the following day, the TV station reports. He's prohibited from possessing firearms and also is under a no-contact order, according to court records cited in the story.

Somerset Police Department Chief Gary Reeves told KSAT that Ramirez was terminated from his job April 18. Reeves also said he provided the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement with the required notification of Ramirez’s arrest.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles
Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

San Antonio startup DeLorean says it's still in operation despite quietly moving offices

By Michael Karlis

DeLorean customers rang alarm bells Monday, saying they were unable to access their deposits for the company's Alpha 5 electric vehicle.

San Antonio-based DeLorean Motors Reimagined has shuttered its headquarters

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio-based DeLorean Motors Reimagined raised at least $3 million in customer deposits to build its Alpha 5 electric vehicle, shown in this publicity shot.

San Antonio Spurs accidentally confirm team is looking to relocate downtown

By Michael Karlis

An unofficial rendering shows what a downtown Spurs arena and sports district could look like.

House candidate running to represent Uvalde dismissive of school shooting in tweet

By Michael Karlis

Brandon "AK Guy" Herrera and Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz clasp hands at a San Antonio rally on Thursday.

Texas exotic hunts are dangerously unregulated

By Amber Gobell, The Texas Observer

The scimitar-horned oryx is extinct in the wild, although a few thousand exist on private game reserves and zoos around the world.

New reporting requirements for life-saving abortions worry some doctors

By Eleanor Klibanoff, The Texas Tribune

Members of the public and media listen during the Texas Medical Board Full Board Meeting in the George H.W. Bush Building in Austin, Texas on Mar. 22, 2024. All the seats in the room were filled as everyone listened while they talked about agenda item number 28, ‘Consideration and possible action on rules regarding exceptions to the ban on abortions.’

Critics lash out at Gov. Greg Abbott for journalist's arrest at UT protest

By Michael Karlis

A view of the University of Texas Tower in Austin.

Faculty petition to hold no-confidence vote in UT-Austin president after protest response

By Robert Downey, Ikram Mohamed and William Melhado, The Texas Tribune

Protesters link arms at the University of Texas at Austin during a pro-Palestine demonstration on April 24, 2024.
More

April 17, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us