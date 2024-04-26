Police detective from San Antonio suburb dismissed after domestic abuse charge

Bexar County deputies arrested detective Alvaro Ramirez III in far West Bexar County during the early morning hours of April 19 on a single misdemeanor charge of assault causing bodily injury-married, according to the TV station.
Somerset is located southwest of San Antonio, just outside Loop 1604.
Deputies made the arrest after being called to an apartment complex in the 12100 block of Alamo Ranch Parkway and talking to a woman who accused Ramirez of injuring her the day prior by dragging her up the stairs, KSAT reports. She reportedly told deputies that she and her child were able to escape the apartment after Ramirez fell asleep.
Ramirez denied getting physical with the woman and told deputies her injuries were from an earlier altercation with a family member, according to the station.
Ramirez bonded out the following day, the TV station reports. He's prohibited from possessing firearms and also is under a no-contact order, according to court records cited in the story.
Somerset Police Department Chief Gary Reeves told KSAT that Ramirez was terminated from his job April 18. Reeves also said he provided the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement with the required notification of Ramirez’s arrest.
