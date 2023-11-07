Reporter with San Antonio's KSAT arrested on drunk driving charge

click to enlarge
John Paul Barajas has worked at KSAT since June 2021, according to his LinkedIn page.
KSAT reporter John Paul Barajas was arrested over the weekend on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, his employer reports
An on-duty police officer spotted Barajas speeding and drifting outside his lane on I-10 in Northwest San Antonio just before 2 a.m. Sunday, the TV station reports. The reporter refused a breathalyzer test and was taken into custody, according to a story on the arrest.
“KSAT12 is aware of an incident regarding one of our employees being arrested for allegedly driving under the influence on November 5th, 2023,” station Vice President and General Manager Ashley Parker said in a statement. “We ask that you respect the privacy of all involved and refrain from speculation or conjecture.”
The incident follows the January arrest of longtime KSAT sports anchor Greg Simmons, who was charged with driving with a blood alcohol content twice the legal limit, according to the Express-News
. Simmons later resigned from the station.
