Robert Salcido stepping down as the Pride Center San Antonio's executive director

click to enlarge Facebook / The Pride Center San Antonio Robert Salcido has led the Pride Center San Antonio for the past 13 years.

After 13 years of leading the Pride Center San Antonio, Robert Salcido will step down as executive director at the end of the month, he said in a statement posted on the organization’s website.

In the statement, posted May 20, Salcido said the Pride Center, which works to empower San Antonio’s LGBTQ+ community, has become a beacon of hope by providing resources to support individuals and their families while advocating for a more inclusive city.

Salcido trumpeted the nonprofit advocacy group's growth, especially considering the limited resources available when he first joined.

“Together, we have worked tirelessly to build a foundation that supports our community in ways we never thought possible,” he said.

Lex Loro, the Price Center’s director of community health, will succeed Salcido, according to the statement.

"Lex was Pride Center’s very first paid staff member and has been an instrumental leader in the Center’s growth to include our mental health services," Salcido said. "We are currently in a transition phase for the next few weeks as we get Lex ready to step fully into the role and we will be sharing updates about this process as they become available."

Salcido added that he’s grateful for the support he received along his journey and will return that support in the years to come. He will appear at the June 9 Icon Brunch to celebrate the Price Center’s legacy.

"I would love the opportunity to give as many hugs to you all as we celebrate the incredible work of the Pride Center," Salcido said. "Thank you for allowing me to be a part of this incredible journey."

In addition to his work at the Pride Center, Salcido — a former field organizer for Equality Texas — served as president of Orgullo de San Antonio and a member of Mayor Ron Nirenberg’s LGBT advisory team. He helped guide the adoption of San Antonio's first non-discrimination ordinance and promoted the city’s Office of Diversity and Inclusion.