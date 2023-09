San Antonio airport ranks among the best in U.S. and Canada in J.D. Power study

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / San Antonio International Airport Cars park outside the departures terminal at San Antonio International Airport.

Tampa International Airport took the top spot in this year's large

rankings. On the other end of the spectrum, Philadelphia International Airport was ranked the worst large airport.

Tampa International Airport John Wayne Airport, Orange County Salt Lake City International Airport Dallas Love Field Raleigh-Durham International Airport Sacramento International Airport William P. Hobby Airport Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport San Antonio International Airport Calgary International Airport

Although modest in size and amenities, San Antonio International Airport ranked among the 10 best large airports in the United States and Canada in a new J.D. Power study San Antonio International ranked as the list's ninth-best large airport, earning 802 points out of a possible 1,000. J.D. Power scores airports using metrics including terminal facilities, delays and cancellations — along with food, beverage and retail amenities.Although San Antonio ranked in the top 10, it wasn't the highest-ranked large Texas airport. That honor went to Dallas Love Field, which took the No. 4 spot. Houston's William P. Hobby landed at No. 7.If Dallas-Fort Worth International looks conspicuously absent, here's why: it took the No. 4 spot in J.D. Power's mega airport category. Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport came in at No. 10 in that category.airportThe 10 Best Large Airports in the U.S. and Canada, according to J.D. Power, include:The new study drops as San Antonio officials prepare to make a "big announcement" at 1 p.m. Thursday about the airport. If the announcement involves new direct flights, that could boost its standings in next year's J.D. Power rankings.