San Antonio airport ranks among the best in U.S. and Canada in J.D. Power study

San Antonio International ranked as the list's ninth-best large airport, earning 802 points out of a possible 1,000. J.D. Power scores airports using metrics including terminal facilities, delays and cancellations — along with food, beverage and retail amenities.
Although San Antonio ranked in the top 10, it wasn't the highest-ranked large Texas airport. That honor went to Dallas Love Field, which took the No. 4 spot. Houston's William P. Hobby landed at No. 7.
If Dallas-Fort Worth International looks conspicuously absent, here's why: it took the No. 4 spot in J.D. Power's mega airport category. Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport came in at No. 10 in that category.
Tampa International Airport took the top spot in this year's large airport rankings. On the other end of the spectrum, Philadelphia International Airport was ranked the worst large airport.
The 10 Best Large Airports in the U.S. and Canada, according to J.D. Power, include:
- Tampa International Airport
- John Wayne Airport, Orange County
- Salt Lake City International Airport
- Dallas Love Field
- Raleigh-Durham International Airport
- Sacramento International Airport
- William P. Hobby Airport
- Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport
- San Antonio International Airport
- Calgary International Airport
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed