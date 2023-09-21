BUY SAN ANTONIO BEER FESTIVAL TICKETS TODAY!

San Antonio airport ranks among the best in U.S. and Canada in J.D. Power study

Overall, Lone Star State Airports had a strong showing in this year's rankings.

By on Thu, Sep 21, 2023 at 11:38 am

click to enlarge Cars park outside the departures terminal at San Antonio International Airport. - Courtesy Photo / San Antonio International Airport
Courtesy Photo / San Antonio International Airport
Cars park outside the departures terminal at San Antonio International Airport.
Although modest in size and amenities, San Antonio International Airport ranked among the 10 best large airports in the United States and Canada in a new J.D. Power study.

San Antonio International ranked as the list's ninth-best large airport, earning 802 points out of a possible 1,000. J.D. Power scores airports using metrics including terminal facilities, delays and cancellations — along with food, beverage and retail amenities.

Although San Antonio ranked in the top 10, it wasn't the highest-ranked large Texas airport. That honor went to Dallas Love Field, which took the No. 4 spot. Houston's William P. Hobby landed at No. 7.

If Dallas-Fort Worth International looks conspicuously absent, here's why: it took the No. 4 spot in J.D. Power's mega airport category. Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport came in at No. 10 in that category.

Tampa International Airport took the top spot in this year's large airport rankings. On the other end of the spectrum, Philadelphia International Airport was ranked the worst large airport.

The 10 Best Large Airports in the U.S. and Canada, according to J.D. Power, include:
  1. Tampa International Airport
  2. John Wayne Airport, Orange County
  3. Salt Lake City International Airport
  4. Dallas Love Field
  5. Raleigh-Durham International Airport
  6. Sacramento International Airport
  7. William P. Hobby Airport
  8. Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport
  9. San Antonio International Airport
  10. Calgary International Airport
The new study drops as San Antonio officials prepare to make a "big announcement" at 1 p.m. Thursday about the airport. If the announcement involves new direct flights, that could boost its standings in next year's J.D. Power rankings.

