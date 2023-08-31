BUY SAN ANTONIO BEER FESTIVAL TICKETS TODAY!

Ready your fjälkinge wrenches: San Antonio's IKEA holding first-ever Labor Day sale

The Labor Day weekend sale includes discounts on last season's boxed items.

By on Thu, Aug 31, 2023 at 11:12 am

IKEA's iconic blue-and-yellow signage is visible from Interstate 35 in San Antonio.
Unsplash / Adam Kolmacka
IKEA's iconic blue-and-yellow signage is visible from Interstate 35 in San Antonio.
If any of your romantic relationships have ever deteriorated over an indecipherable set of Swedish furniture instructions, this news is for you.

San Antonio’s only IKEA outlet is holding a Bargain Box Blowout over Labor Day weekend — an event the outlet is billing the first time it's offered deep discounts on last season's boxed items, including wardrobes, kitchen doors, desks and other assembly-required furniture.

The home-furnishings behemoth has held similar sales at other locations, but this will be a first for the Alamo City-area store, located 1000 IKEA RBFCU Parkway.

The Sweden-based chain is famed for inexpensive collections of furniture that some say require an engineering degree to assemble. Also popular are its signature meatballs with lingonberry jam and massive and easy-to-get-lost-in showrooms.

In any case, the SA sale runs 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1, Saturday, Sept. 2 and Monday, Sept. 4 and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3.

IKEA offers assembly services for its more mind-bending furnishings, but buyer beware: relationship counseling isn't included.

