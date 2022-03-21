Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

San Antonio-based grocer H-E-B commits $1 million to families affected by Ukrainian conflict

The company's chairman also made a $500,000 personal donation.

By on Mon, Mar 21, 2022 at 10:10 am

click to enlarge San Antonio-based grocery H-E-B's retail holdings include its H-E-B Plus! stores. - PHOTO COURTESY H-E-B
Photo Courtesy H-E-B
San Antonio-based grocery H-E-B's retail holdings include its H-E-B Plus! stores.
San Antonio-based grocery juggernaut has made a $1 million commitment to nonprofits working to aid children and families affected by Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

In addition to its monetary donations, the retailer has launched Save the Children, an effort that allows shoppers to support Ukrainian children and their families by making monetary donations at the register for $1, $3 and $5.

H-E-B committed $100,000 each to Save the Children, UNICEF and Global FoodBanking Network’s Emergency Response Fund, all of which are providing relief in the form of food, water, medical supplies or mental health support for families fleeing the violence.

H-E-B also gifted $50,000 to Ukrainian San Antonio, a nonprofit working to gather supplies and funds for Razom for Ukraine, an organization providing humanitarian aid in war torn parts of the country.

Finally, H-E-B Chairman Charles Butt made a personal donation totaling $500,000 to the International Committee of the Red Cross, Doctors Without Borders and USA for United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

Putin last month launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine after authorizing, what he called, a “special military operation.” As of press time, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights said 902 civilians have been killed and another 1,459 wounded in the war in Ukraine.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

More
Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

A 96-year-old home built for famed San Antonio rancher Nathan Kallison is now for sale

A 96-year-old home built for famed San Antonio rancher Nathan Kallison is now for sale
This Terrell Hills mansion for sale comes with a hidden room and rooftop lounge

This Terrell Hills mansion for sale comes with a hidden room and rooftop lounge
A historic home the Archdiocese of San Antonio used as a student center is now for sale

A historic home the Archdiocese of San Antonio used as a student center is now for sale
A San Antonio Midcentury Modern home built by famed architect O'Neil Ford is for sale

A San Antonio Midcentury Modern home built by famed architect O'Neil Ford is for sale

News Slideshows

A 96-year-old home built for famed San Antonio rancher Nathan Kallison is now for sale

A 96-year-old home built for famed San Antonio rancher Nathan Kallison is now for sale
This Terrell Hills mansion for sale comes with a hidden room and rooftop lounge

This Terrell Hills mansion for sale comes with a hidden room and rooftop lounge
A historic home the Archdiocese of San Antonio used as a student center is now for sale

A historic home the Archdiocese of San Antonio used as a student center is now for sale
A San Antonio Midcentury Modern home built by famed architect O'Neil Ford is for sale

A San Antonio Midcentury Modern home built by famed architect O'Neil Ford is for sale

News Slideshows

A 96-year-old home built for famed San Antonio rancher Nathan Kallison is now for sale

A 96-year-old home built for famed San Antonio rancher Nathan Kallison is now for sale
This Terrell Hills mansion for sale comes with a hidden room and rooftop lounge

This Terrell Hills mansion for sale comes with a hidden room and rooftop lounge
A historic home the Archdiocese of San Antonio used as a student center is now for sale

A historic home the Archdiocese of San Antonio used as a student center is now for sale
A San Antonio Midcentury Modern home built by famed architect O'Neil Ford is for sale

A San Antonio Midcentury Modern home built by famed architect O'Neil Ford is for sale

Trending

Airport ticket counter agents call cops after being berated by Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas

By Michael Karlis

Airport ticket counter agents call cops after being berated by Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas

Internet roasts Ted Cruz for his inability to get out of big rig during his trucker convoy ride-along

By Sanford Nowlin

Internet roasts Ted Cruz for his inability to get out of big rig during his trucker convoy ride-along

San Antonio's USAA Bank hit with $140 million fine, its third federal penalty since 2019

By Sanford Nowlin

USAA Federal Savings Bank has faced other federal penalties in recent years.

State regulator's emails contradict San Antonio city staff claims about Brackenridge Park tree removal

By Greg Harman, Deceleration

State regulator's emails contradict San Antonio city staff claims about Brackenridge Park tree removal

Also in News

Appeals court reinstates block on Texas investigating parents of transgender children

By Sanford Nowlin

Appeals court reinstates block on Texas investigating parents of transgender children

Gov. Greg Abbott brags about his border initiative. The evidence doesn’t back him up.

By Lomi Kriel and Perla Trevino, The Texas Tribune and Propublica, and Andrew Rodriguez Calderón and Keri Blakinger, The Marshall Project

Gov. Greg Abbott brags about his border initiative. The evidence doesn’t back him up.

Texas’ traditionally sleepy school board races are suddenly attracting attention — and money

By Brian Lopez, The Texas Tribune

Parents demonstrate in front of the Frisco Independent School District building demanding a mask mandate for the district and improved sanitation and air conditions for students in Frisco on Sept. 10, 2021. The demonstration was organized by Unified Parents of Frisco, formed in response to the pandemic and its consequences on their children’s lives and education.

Group buys billboards in San Antonio, other Texas cities to fight governor's anti-trans order

By Sanford Nowlin

Advocates rally at the Texas Capitol last year in support of transgender youths and their families.
More

Digital Issue

March 9, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227-0044

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us