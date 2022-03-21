San Antonio-based grocer H-E-B commits $1 million to families affected by Ukrainian conflict

click to enlarge
Photo Courtesy H-E-B
San Antonio-based grocery H-E-B's retail holdings include its H-E-B Plus! stores.
San Antonio-based grocery juggernaut has made a $1 million commitment to nonprofits working to aid children and families affected by Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.
In addition to its monetary donations, the retailer has launched Save the Children, an effort that allows shoppers to support Ukrainian children and their families by making monetary donations at the register for $1, $3 and $5.
H-E-B committed $100,000 each to Save the Children
, UNICEF
and Global FoodBanking Network’s Emergency Response Fund
, all of which are providing relief in the form of food, water, medical supplies or mental health support for families fleeing the violence.
H-E-B also gifted $50,000 to Ukrainian San Antonio
, a nonprofit working to gather supplies and funds for Razom for Ukraine
, an organization providing humanitarian aid in war torn parts of the country.
Finally, H-E-B Chairman Charles Butt made a personal donation totaling $500,000 to the International Committee of the Red Cross
, Doctors Without Borders
and USA for United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees
.
Putin last month launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine after authorizing, what he called, a “special military operation.” As of press time, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights said
902 civilians have been killed and another 1,459 wounded in the war in Ukraine.
