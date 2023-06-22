VOTE DAILY THROUGH JUNE 25 FOR THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO®

San Antonio City Council votes to double homestead tax exemption

City council is expected to lower the overall property tax rate in September.

By on Thu, Jun 22, 2023 at 4:30 pm

Under the new policy, homesteaders will now have a 20% discount on their property taxes, up from 10%.
Shutterstock
Under the new policy, homesteaders will now have a 20% discount on their property taxes, up from 10%.
In a victory for San Antonio homeowners, city council on Thursday unanimously voted to double the property tax exemption to the maximum amount allowed under Texas law, according to the Express-News.

Under the new policy, homesteaders — those who claim primary residence in San Antonio — will now have a 20% discount on their property taxes for homesteaded residences. That's up from 10%.

The vote comes as Alamo City homeowners grapple with higher tax bills due to continued increases in property values.

The vote on Thursday was among the first policy actions taken by new council members Sukh Kaur of District 1, Marina Alderete Gavito of District 7 and Marc Whyte  of District 10 — all of whom were sworn in Wednesday.

Council members are expected to vote in September to adopt a new tax rate, the Express-News also reports. They're likely to adopt a rate of $0.54041 per $100 in home value — a slight deduction from the current rate, according to the daily.

