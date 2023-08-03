San Antonio college students, faculty and staff get free access to public transit with VIA U-Pass

click to enlarge
San Antonio students, faculty, and staff from participating colleges and universities now have free access to public transportation through the VIA Metropolitan Transit U-Pass program
U-Pass grants participating members unlimited, year-round access to VIA's transit services, including its Prímo, VIA Express and VIA Link options. The initiative aims to make transportation more convenient and affordable for students, according to VIA officials.
"We are proud to partner with San Antonio's colleges and universities to provide students with free, unlimited access to VIA's bus and VIA Link services," VIA Metropolitan Transit CEO Jeff Arndt said in a media statement.
The program is available to active students, as well as university faculty and staff. Users can access the U-Pass through the VIA goMobile+ app
or with a U-Pass sticker that is adhered to a valid school ID.
The program is available for students, faculty and staff from all Alamo Colleges, the University of the Incarnate Word and University of Texas at San Antonio, as well as students from Our Lady of the Lake University and Texas A&M University-San Antonio.
