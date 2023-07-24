Cocktail Returns on Fri., Jul 21 at The Espee. Tickets On Sale Now!

San Antonio Current lands two 2023 Association of Alternative Newsmedia Awards

Current Editor-in-Chief Sanford Nowlin and music writer Bill Baird both won honorable mentions.

By on Mon, Jul 24, 2023 at 12:39 pm

click to enlarge San Antonio Current writer Bill Baird was recognized for his profiles of San Antonio musicians including Bongo Joe. - San Antonio Current / Cover by Samantha Serna
San Antonio Current / Cover by Samantha Serna
San Antonio Current writer Bill Baird was recognized for his profiles of San Antonio musicians including Bongo Joe.
The San Antonio Current won recognition in two categories at the 2023 Association of Alternative Newsmedia Awards.

Current Editor-in-Chief Sanford Nowlin landed an honorable mention for his coverage of the San Antonio Symphony's labor dispute. After a strike over pay and benefits, management dissolved the arts organization, and the musicians resurrected the orchestra as the San Antonio Philharmonic.

Current writer Bill Baird bagged an honorable mention for his in-depth stories on the Alamo City's vibrant music scene. His coverage included profiles of lauded local composer Philip Krumm, downtown entertainer Bongo Joe and the Butthole Surfers.

“We are thrilled to showcase the incredible talent and dedication of local journalists who tirelessly pursue truth and shed light on pressing issues in their communities,” AAN Board President Graham Jarrett said in a statement. “The finalists’ works exemplify the fundamental principles of AAN journalism, emphasizing exceptional reporting, captivating storytelling, and a resolute dedication to serving and engaging our readership unlike anyone else in the local newscape.”

A panel of industry experts and academics led the judging process, which included evaluating each submission’s journalistic integrity, originality, impact and contribution.

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

The McCombs Native American statue on Loop 410 is coming down after 40 years

By Michael Karlis

The statue was first erected at the Superior Pontiac dealership, then located on Broadway near downtown, in the 1960s.

Heat stroke death of San Antonio worker triggers $1 million lawsuit

By Michael Karlis

Despite construction worker Gabriel Infante's internal body temperature reaching 110 degrees, a foreman told responding medical personal that his symptoms were the result of illicit drug use.

Confusion and stress abound for 500,000 Texans bumped from Medicaid

By Neelam Bohra, The Texas Tribune

E.C.H.O.S. Benefits Assistance Team Leader Maricela Delcid listens to a client as she begins the intake process at the E.C.H.O.S office in Houston on Thursday, July 20, 2023.

City of San Antonio sues Texas over newly adopted 'Death Star' bill

By Sanford Nowlin

San Antonio's City Hall will return to normal business hours Tuesday, June 13.

Texas Democrats push for mandated water breaks as Abbott's 'Death Star' bill looms

By Michael Karlis

"Bought-and-paid-for politicians like Gov. Greg Abbott are stripping workers of their right to a water break in the middle of a historic heat wave. It's insane," Congressman Greg Casar, whose district includes part of San Antonio, said.

DOJ to sue Gov. Greg Abbott over buoy barrier on the Rio Grande

By Michael Karlis

Gov. Greg Abbott deployed buoys and razor wire along the Rio Grande earlier this month as part of his controversial multimillion dollar border crackdown, Operation Lone Star.

U.S. Dept. of Fish and Wildlife names small owl native to South Texas a threatened species

By Jace Gertz

A biologist holds a cactus ferruginous pygmy owl before releasing it into the wild.
