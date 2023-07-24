San Antonio Current lands two 2023 Association of Alternative Newsmedia Awards

click to enlarge San Antonio Current / Cover by Samantha Serna San Antonio Current writer Bill Baird was recognized for his profiles of San Antonio musicians including Bongo Joe.

Thewon recognition in two categories at the 2023 Association of Alternative Newsmedia Awards.Editor-in-Chief Sanford Nowlin landed an honorable mention for his coverage of the San Antonio Symphony's labor dispute. After a strike over pay and benefits, management dissolved the arts organization, and the musicians resurrected the orchestra as the San Antonio Philharmonic.writer Bill Baird bagged an honorable mention for his in-depth stories on the Alamo City's vibrant music scene. His coverage included profiles of lauded local composer Philip Krumm , downtown entertainer Bongo Joe and the Butthole Surfers

“We are thrilled to showcase the incredible talent and dedication of local journalists who tirelessly pursue truth and shed light on pressing issues in their communities,” AAN Board President Graham Jarrett said in a statement. “The finalists’ works exemplify the fundamental principles of AAN journalism, emphasizing exceptional reporting, captivating storytelling, and a resolute dedication to serving and engaging our readership unlike anyone else in the local newscape.”

A panel of industry experts and academics led the judging process, which included evaluating each submission’s journalistic integrity, originality, impact and contribution.