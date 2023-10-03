San Antonio Food Bank CEO to lead 2024 Battle of Flowers Parade

click to enlarge Facebook / San Antonio Food Bank Eric Cooper, president and CEO of the San Antonio Food Bank, helps load canned goods into a vehicle.

San Antonio Food Bank CEO Eric Cooper will serve as Grand Marshal for the 133rd Battle of Flowers Parade, according to officials with the hunger-fighting nonprofit.



The Battle of Flowers Parade, a beloved part of Fiesta San Antonio, will take place April 26. In addition to Cooper's appointment, officials also revealed the 2024 parade's theme, "¡VIVA AMOR 2024!"



The Battle of Flowers Parade is one of the largest parades in the United States and a centerpiece of Fiesta, San Antonio's annual citywide party. The parade began in 1891 as a way to honor the heroes of the Alamo and the Battle of San Jacinto.



The official announcement will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 5 at the San Antonio Food Bank's warehouse, according the nonprofit. During that event, Fiesta officials also will unveil the 2024 parade medals as well as a new parade start time.



The Food Bank is located at 5200 Historic Old Hwy 90.

