San Antonio Food Bank prepares for demand increase during government shutdown

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / San Antonio Food Bank San Antonio Food Bank CEO Eric Cooper (left) helps with a food distribution.

As the threat of a government shutdown looms, the San Antonio Food Bank is preparing for a potential increase in food insecurity, officials said Thursday.



Food Bank staff are bracing for a 20% increase in demand over the first two to six weeks of a potential shutdown, Chief Sustainability Officer Michael Guerra said. One of the biggest concerns is the potential impact on the federal food assistance program SNAP, also known as food stamps.



“For every one meal that the Food Bank provides, SNAP provides 19,” Guerra said.



As of now, the USDA has said SNAP benefits will continue as scheduled through October. Even so, Guerra said they could be affected should Washington's budget standoff drag on for a prolonged period. If SNAP were to falter, the Food Bank wouldn't be able to make up the difference, he added.



Additionally, WIC benefits may also be at risk, Guerra said.



“We are worried; we are very worried,” he added. “That's the biggest concern for us: what the length of this will be.”



The potential shutdown also comes as donations to the food-security nonprofit have slowed, according to Guerra.

