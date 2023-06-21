VOTE DAILY THROUGH JUNE 25 FOR THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO®

San Antonio ISD approves study to determine whether school closures are needed

The board voted to approve a study to 'rightsize' the district's property holdings in light of declining enrollment.

By on Wed, Jun 21, 2023 at 12:35 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge SAISD Superintendent Jaime Aquino with parents at a school meeting. - Sanford Nowlin
Sanford Nowlin
SAISD Superintendent Jaime Aquino with parents at a school meeting.
After 20 years of steadily declining enrollment numbers, San Antonio ISD's Board of Trustees voted Tuesday to approve a study to determine whether the district needs to shutter some of its facilities.

The analysis could recommend shutting the doors of some campuses to "rightsize" SAISD's holdings — a first for the district. SAISD officials said the project is needed to ensure well-resourced and equitable schools are available for all students within the district.

“Rightsizing presents a unique opportunity to elevate the standard of education in our community,” SAISD Superintendent Jaime Aquino said in a media statement. “Matching our school capacity with enrollment numbers will ensure that our schools are well-resourced and equitable, providing a robust learning environment for all our students.”

The district will conduct a comprehensive evaluation of all schools, looking at enrollment numbers and assessing whether SAISD is delivering the promised quality of education, SAISD officials said. The evaluation will determine how  each building is being utilized, and if resources are being distributed equitably to support all students.

The aftermath of the study may include closing school buildings, co-locating schools on the same campus or consolidating multiple schools into one, officials also said.

SAISD will host meetings in August to involve the community in a study. If approved by the board, recommendations will take effect during the 2024-2025 school year.

“There will be no impact to schools in the 2023-2024 school year,” Aquino said. “And before any recommendation is made, we will gather extensive feedback from our community. We will consider their input, and we will keep them informed so they have a full and transparent picture of the study.”

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio is getting hotter, and climate change is to blame, study says

By Michael Karlis

According to the study, average summer temperatures in San Antonio are 4.7 degrees warmer in 2022 than they were in 1970.

Gov. Greg Abbott vetoes San Antonio-backed bill that that would stiffened dog-attack penalties

By Michael Karlis

In a veto proclamation, Gov. Greg Abbott argued that there are already laws in place to hold the owners of dangerous dogs accountable.

Board of San Antonio's East Central ISD unanimously approves new teacher salary package

By Brandon Rodriguez

ECISD has raised all contract substitute teacher  rates for the 2023-2024 academic year.

ERCOT issues voluntary conservation notice as summer heat bakes Texas

By Michael Karlis

Demand for energy in Texas is expected to break the previous record of 80,038 megawatts at around 4 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon.

Also in News

Assclown Alert: Sticking it to Planned Parenthood with Texas Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk

By Sanford Nowlin

People march for abortion rights in the streets of downtown San Antonio last year.

ERCOT issues voluntary conservation notice as summer heat bakes Texas

By Michael Karlis

Demand for energy in Texas is expected to break the previous record of 80,038 megawatts at around 4 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon.

Gov. Greg Abbott vetoes San Antonio-backed bill that that would stiffened dog-attack penalties

By Michael Karlis

In a veto proclamation, Gov. Greg Abbott argued that there are already laws in place to hold the owners of dangerous dogs accountable.

Texas Sen. Angela Paxton will participate in impeachment trial of husband Ken Paxton

By Sanford Nowlin

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton faces an impeachment trial in the Texas Senate. It's scheduled to start Aug. 28.
More

Digital Issue

June 14, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us