San Antonio ISD approves study to determine whether school closures are needed

“Rightsizing presents a unique opportunity to elevate the standard of education in our community,” SAISD Superintendent Jaime Aquino said in a media statement. “Matching our school capacity with enrollment numbers will ensure that our schools are well-resourced and equitable, providing a robust learning environment for all our students.”





“There will be no impact to schools in the 2023-2024 school year,” Aquino said. “And before any recommendation is made, we will gather extensive feedback from our community. We will consider their input, and we will keep them informed so they have a full and transparent picture of the study.” SAISD will host meetings in August to involve the community in a study. If approved by the board, recommendations will take effect during the 2024-2025 school year.

After 20 years of steadily declining enrollment numbers, San Antonio ISD's Board of Trustees voted Tuesday to approve a study to determine whether the district needs to shutter some of its facilities.The analysis could recommend shutting the doors of some campuses to "rightsize" SAISD's holdings — a first for the district. SAISD officials said the project is needed to ensure well-resourced and equitable schools are available for all students within the district.The district will conduct a comprehensive evaluation of all schools, looking at enrollment numbers and assessing whether SAISD is delivering the promised quality of education, SAISD officials said. The evaluation will determine how each building is being utilized, and if resources are being distributed equitably to support all students.The aftermath of the study may include closing school buildings, co-locating schools on the same campus or consolidating multiple schools into one, officials also said.