San Antonio pastor John Hagee, known for inflammatory rhetoric, to speak at Israel rally

'His history of hateful comments should disqualify him from decent company, much less from speaking on stage,' one participant said.

By on Tue, Nov 14, 2023 at 1:03 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge San Antonio megachurch preacher John Hagee has drawn criticism for his inflammatory rhetoric. - Instagram / pastorjohnhagee
Instagram / pastorjohnhagee
San Antonio megachurch preacher John Hagee has drawn criticism for his inflammatory rhetoric.
San Antonio megachurch pastor John Hagee will speak at a March for Israel rally in Washington, D.C. Tuesday, drawing anger from some participants.

The pastor of Cornerstone Church in San Antonio, Hagee has a history of inflammatory remarks, including a claim that Hitler was doing God's will by carrying out the Holocaust. The preacher is the founder of Christians United for Israel, one of the largest U.S.-based groups that lobbies on behalf of the Israeli government, and regularly hands down far-right political messages from the pulpit.

Hagee has proven a lighting rod for controversy, even among some in the Jewish community.

During a 1990s sermon, Hagee claimed that Hitler qualified as a divine agent because his extermination of European Jews prompted the creation of Israel.  John McCain, the 2008 Republican presidential nominee, rejected Hagee’s endorsement after that comment surfaced.

“Then God sent a hunter. A hunter is someone with a gun and he forces you,” Hagee said in the sermon. “Hitler was a hunter. … Why did it happen? Because God said my top priority for the Jewish people is to get them to come back to the land of Israel.”

Hagee has also claimed the anti-Christ will be partly Jewish, and in late 2021, Cornerstone made national headlines by hosting a rally of right-wing extremists during which former Trump National Security Advisor Michael Flynn called for the United States to adopt "one religion."

Progressive Jewish groups involved in the Washington, D.C., rally blasted Hagee's involvement, telling news site Forward that organizers assured them Hagee wouldn't be given a platform to speak. As of Tuesday morning, Democratic politicians including Sen. Chuck Schumer and U.S. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries were also scheduled to take part in the rally.

“His history of hateful comments should disqualify him from decent company, much less from speaking on stage,” Hadar Susskind, director of Americans for Peace Now, told Forward. “He is not welcome and should not speak.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

About The Author

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio teen shot by police arrested on felony evading-arrest warrant

By Michael Karlis

Erik Cantu, pictured above, spent weeks on life support after being shot in the stomach, diaphragm, lungs, liver, bicep and forearm.

'People aren’t thinking about us': How new ban on COVID-19 vaccine mandates impacts medically vulnerable Texans

By Neelam Bohra, The Texas Tribune

Alice Barton looks through a rack of homemade masks in her South Austin home on Nov. 10, 2023. A bill signed on Friday, which bans vaccine requirements on all private businesses, could risk the health of groups like organ transplant recipients, cancer patients and those with underlying conditions as common as severe asthma.

San Antonio ISD voting Monday night whether to close 15 schools

By Michael Karlis

Collins Garden Elementary is one of four campuses bumped off the potential closure list.

Intoxicated man hospitalized after falling off roof of San Antonio River Walk restaurant

By Michael Karlis

The man reportedly fell from a fire escape after entering an area of the restaurant closed to the public.

Also in News

Assclown Alert: Losing (repeatedly) on school vouchers with Gov. Greg Abbott

By Sanford Nowlin

Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a recent event touting school vouchers.

Bad Takes: Journalists have flinched from telling the ugly truth about Texas' new immigration bill

By Kevin Sanchez

These vehicles along the Rio Grande are part of the state's effort to thwart border crossings.

More women join lawsuit challenging Texas’ abortion laws

By Eleanor Klibanoff, The Texas Tribune

Kimberly Manzano, a new plaintiff joining a lawsuit against Texas’s abortion laws, poses for portrait at a park in McKinney on Nov. 11, 2023. Manzano had a fatal fetal diagnosis and had to travel out of state to New Mexico for an abortion. Credit: Shelby Tauber for The Texas Tribune

'People aren’t thinking about us': How new ban on COVID-19 vaccine mandates impacts medically vulnerable Texans

By Neelam Bohra, The Texas Tribune

Alice Barton looks through a rack of homemade masks in her South Austin home on Nov. 10, 2023. A bill signed on Friday, which bans vaccine requirements on all private businesses, could risk the health of groups like organ transplant recipients, cancer patients and those with underlying conditions as common as severe asthma.
More

Digital Issue

November 1, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

X Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us