San Antonio photographer released from hospital following violent hit during XFL Championship game

The man was released from the hospital Sunday with a minor concussion.

By on Mon, May 15, 2023 at 1:24 pm

Players from the DC Defenders took a knee while San Antonio photojournalist Tony Morano received medical during the XFL Championship game at the Alamodome.
Michael Karlis
Players from the DC Defenders took a knee while San Antonio photojournalist Tony Morano received medical during the XFL Championship game at the Alamodome.
A San Antonio photojournalist is at home recovering after being plowed down by a player during Saturday's XFL Championship game between the Arlington Renegades and the DC Defenders, according to social media posts.

Shutterbug Tony Morano was on the sidelines at the Alamodome during the second quarter of the game when Defenders wide receiver Josh Hammond accidentally barreled into Morano during a play.
Officials paused the game for nearly 20 minutes while Morano was put on a stretcher and ultimately removed from the field in a golf cart. Players from both the Renegades and Defenders kneeled while he was being treated for his injuries.

Contrary to initial social media speculation that Morano was fatally injured, the photographer — whose work has previously been featured on KEN5 and in the Express-News — was released from the hospital Sunday. Despite the force of the impact, he only suffered minor injuries, according to a screenshot of his Facebook page posted by former Express-News colleague Jabari Young. 
“Long story short ... I am currently doing just fine recovering at home,” Morano said in the post. “I was released from the hospital earlier this morning after several tests, X-rays, scans, and luckily all were negative. Just a minor concussion, bumps and bruises.”

XFL officials have not publicly commented on the incident.

Despite the heart-stopping interruption, the underdog Renegades went on to win the 2023 XFL Championship, beating the heavily favored Defenders 35-26.

Prior to the game, XFL Chairwoman Danny Garcia also told reporters that the fledgling league is looking forward to expanding into new markets next season.

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

