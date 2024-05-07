Best Of San Antonio® Nomination round is now open!

Bexar County paying $395,000 to settle with jail lieutenant fired for being at Jan. 6 insurrection

At the time she was fired, Lt. Roxanne Mathai of the Bexar County Sheriff's Office was already on leave over allegations she slept with an inmate.

By on Tue, May 7, 2024 at 5:17 pm

click to enlarge Trump supporters storm the U.S. Capitol during the January 6 insurrection. - Shuttersrock / Gallagher Photography
Shuttersrock / Gallagher Photography
Trump supporters storm the U.S. Capitol during the January 6 insurrection.
Bexar County will spend $395,000 to settle a lawsuit filed by a former sheriff's office jail lieutenant who was fired after posting social media pics of herself at the Jan. 6 insurrection, the Express-News reports.

The county's insurer will foot the bill, reports the daily.

Bexar County Sheriff's Office (BSCO) Lt. Roxanne Mathai, who was already on leave over allegations she slept with an inmate — sued the county after she was canned in June 2021 for posting photos of herself alongside MAGA rioters via her Facebook account.

Mathai denied entering the U.S. Capitol herself and was never formally charged with a crime, according to the Express-News. Even so, following the discovery of the photos, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar told the media his "intent is that she never set foot inside" a BSCO building again.

After her termination was upheld by an arbitrator in December 2021, Mathai sued Salazar and the county, alleging that they violated her First Amendment rights. She accused BSCO of firing her in retaliation for her political beliefs.

Mathai was seeking back pay and future pay and benefits, as well as compensation for mental anguish and emotional distress.

In late April, U.S. District Judge Xavier Rodriguez ordered Mathai's lawyers and Bexar County to file papers agreeing to the settlement by May 23, according to the Express-News.

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

