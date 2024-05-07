Best Of San Antonio® Nomination round is now open!

Hyatt Regency San Antonio Riverwalk hotel purchased by California group

The 630-room hotel was recently renovated at a price tag of $37 million.

By on Tue, May 7, 2024 at 10:23 am

The purchase of the Hyatt Regency San Antonio Riverwalk hotel came with a $230 million price tag.
Google Street View
The downtown hotel that's served for decades as a gateway to the San Antonio River Walk has changed hands and is now owned by an investment firm from Aliso Viejo, California.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. completed its $230 million purchase of the Hyatt Regency San Antonio Riverwalk hotel from Hyatt, according to the publicly traded company’s first quarter earnings release this week.

Sunstone used proceeds from the October 2023 sale of the historic Boston Park Plaza hotel in that city's theater district to buy the San Antonio property. The pending acquisition of the Hyatt was first announced by Sunstone in April.

The 630-room hotel was recently renovated at a price tag of $37 million. The hotel and the Paseo del Alamo, which connects Alamo Plaza to the River Walk beneath the Hyatt, were completed in 1981.

