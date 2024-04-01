Best of San Antonio® Readers' Choice Nomination round is now open.

San Antonio River Authority offers graphic message on flushing 'flushable' wipes

SARA offered pictures to show just how badly the wipes clog up sewage treatment plants — and they aren't pretty.

By on Mon, Apr 1, 2024 at 9:48 am

click to enlarge Sorry to spoil your breakfast/lunch/dinner, but this is what flushed wipes look like. - Facebook / San Antonio River Authority
Facebook / San Antonio River Authority
Sorry to spoil your breakfast/lunch/dinner, but this is what flushed wipes look like.
Eww.

Sometimes you have to get gross to make a point. That's certainly the approach the San Antonio River Authority has taken to make residents aware that wipes advertised as "flushable" are anything but.

In a Facebook post from last week — and reported on by the Express-News over the weekend — SARA showed graphic and nasty evidence of the wipes pulled from wastewater treatment plants. Namely, photos of clumps of the soiled and discarded wipes.

"At the River Authority WWTP (Wastewater Treatment Plants), wipes are causing significant issues, blocking pumps and screens designed to catch debris. This leads to sanitary sewer overflows (SSO), contaminating our homes, streets, and environment," the post warns.

"Remember, items like disinfecting wipes, facial tissues and paper towels should also go in the trash, not down the toilet."

While we wish we could unsee those photos, no on will accuse SARA of failing to making its point.

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

