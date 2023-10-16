San Antonio Spurs skeleton yard display goes viral on social media

This group of skeletons wearing Spurs jerseys has gone viral. We'll let you guess which one is supposed to be Wemby.

With Halloween and the Silver and Black's season almost upon us, one Northwest San Antonio homeowner was clever enough to celebrate both in a single spine-chilling display.The spooky front yard diorama features skeletons draped in jerseys bearing the numbers of Spurs greats Manu Ginobili, David Robinson, Tony Parker and Tim Duncan. Another super-sized skeleton in the middle wears newcomer Victor Wembanyama's No. 1 jersey. Meanwhile, a sixth wearing a tie — Coach Greg Popovich perhaps? — stands to the side of the group.San Antonio real estate agent Brandon Grell discovered the skeletal Spurs while checking up on a property listing. Naturally, he shared it on X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter.Grell’s post has garnered thousands of views — and plenty of feedback.“Are they saying he needs to put on weight?” X user @fuentesdl53 asked, referencing the skeletal Wemby.opponentsthe yard