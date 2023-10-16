San Antonio Spurs skeleton yard display goes viral on social media

The spooky front yard diorama features skeletons draped in jerseys bearing the numbers of Spurs greats Manu Ginobili, David Robinson, Tony Parker and Tim Duncan. Another super-sized skeleton in the middle wears newcomer Victor Wembanyama's No. 1 jersey. Meanwhile, a sixth wearing a tie — Coach Greg Popovich perhaps? — stands to the side of the group.
San Antonio real estate agent Brandon Grell discovered the skeletal Spurs while checking up on a property listing. Naturally, he shared it on X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter.
Grell’s post has garnered thousands of views — and plenty of feedback.
When you see a Wemby Halloween setup! @spurs #UTSA pic.twitter.com/9OpHKUEGUQ— Brandon Grell (@rowdyrealtor210) October 15, 2023
“Are they saying he needs to put on weight?” X user @fuentesdl53 asked, referencing the skeletal Wemby.
Maybe, but let's hope the real one towers over his opponents this season the same way the skeletal one does over his teammates in the yard display.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed