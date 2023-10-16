BUY SAN ANTONIO BEER FESTIVAL TICKETS TODAY!

San Antonio Spurs skeleton yard display goes viral on social media

The display features skeletons wearing jerseys of Spurs legends as well as newcomer Victor Wembanyama.

By on Mon, Oct 16, 2023 at 3:56 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge This group of skeletons wearing Spurs jerseys has gone viral. We'll let you guess which one is supposed to be Wemby. - X / @rowdyrealtor210
X / @rowdyrealtor210
This group of skeletons wearing Spurs jerseys has gone viral. We'll let you guess which one is supposed to be Wemby.
With Halloween and the Silver and Black's season almost upon us, one Northwest San Antonio homeowner was clever enough to celebrate both in a single spine-chilling display.

The spooky front yard diorama features skeletons draped in jerseys bearing the numbers of Spurs greats Manu Ginobili, David Robinson, Tony Parker and Tim Duncan. Another super-sized skeleton in the middle wears newcomer Victor Wembanyama's No. 1 jersey. Meanwhile, a sixth wearing a tie — Coach Greg Popovich perhaps? — stands to the side of the group.

San Antonio real estate agent Brandon Grell discovered the skeletal Spurs while checking up on a property listing. Naturally, he shared it on X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter.
Grell’s post has garnered thousands of views — and plenty of feedback. 

“Are they saying he needs to put on weight?” X user @fuentesdl53 asked, referencing the skeletal Wemby.

Maybe, but let's hope the real one towers over his opponents this season the same way the skeletal one does over his teammates in the yard display.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio development firm wants to bring Louis Vuitton, Gucci to Pearl area

By Nina Rangel

The Broadway East San Antonio project is proposed for the areas immediately east of Pearl.

Colin Allred raises more money than Ted Cruz as he looks to unseat the senator

By Sanford Nowlin

Colin Allred speaks at a press conference in support of the Affordable Care Act.

San Antonio affordable-housing development will include 308 new homes

By Brandon Rodriguez

A rendering of the Leon Creek Flats development shows the housing it will provide.

TopGolf to build second San Antonio-area location, filing says

By Michael Karlis

The only TopGolf location currently open in San Antonio is located off Loop 1604 near the Rim and La Canter.

Also in News

Biden administration settles lawsuit over Trump-era migrant family separation policy

By Uriel J. García, The Texas Tribune

Migrants who have surrendered to Border Patrol agents are processed by state troopers before being transported to a detention facility in Eagle Pass on July 14, 2023.

Greg Abbott's immigration crackdown expands to include New Mexico border

By Michael Karlis

Both Texas and Gov. Greg Abbott are being sued in federal court for deploying a buoy barrier into the Rio Grande in early July.

Construction on Robb Elementary School replacement starting this month

By Michael Karlis

The construction of the new school is being funded by non-profit Uvalde CISD Moving Forward Foundation, which has raised $60 million for the project so far.

Colin Allred raises more money than Ted Cruz as he looks to unseat the senator

By Sanford Nowlin

Colin Allred speaks at a press conference in support of the Affordable Care Act.
More

Digital Issue

October 4, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us