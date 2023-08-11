LIMITED WHISKEY BUSINESS TICKETS AVAILABLE, BUY YOURS TODAY!

San Antonio the U.S. metro most at risk for housing shortage, report says

The San Antonio metro area's housing crunch is due to its 'buoyant' housing market and large inflow of people, the Bank of America report said.

By on Fri, Aug 11, 2023 at 12:23 pm

click to enlarge Despite the housing crunch, median home prices have been in decline since April, according to data from the San Antonio Board of Realtors. - Pexels / Pixabay
Pexels / Pixabay
Despite the housing crunch, median home prices have been in decline since April, according to data from the San Antonio Board of Realtors.
The San Antonio area's hot job market is making it the U.S. metro most at risk for a long-term housing shortage, according to a new report from Bank of America.

The Orlando, Florida, metro came in at No. 2, while the Dallas and Houston areas landed third and fourth, respectively, for being at risk for a housing crunch.

The report blamed those metros' "booming labor markets, which are performing even better than national statistics." In addition to a "buoyant" labor market, San Antonio has also dealt with a staggering inflow of people in recent years, according to the analysis.

To compile its report, Bank of America analyzed the ratio of housing units in each metro in comparison to the size of its population.

Despite the tight housing market and a wave of newcomers arriving in the Alamo City, median home prices here have been in steady decline since April from their pandemic highs. The median home price  in SA dropped 6% between June 2022 and June 2023, according to the San Antonio Board of Realtors.

In part, the price slump is due to higher mortgage rates, according to experts. On Thursday, interest rates on a 30-year fixed mortgage were nearly 7%, according to data from Freddie Mac.

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

