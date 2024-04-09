Best Of San Antonio® Nomination round is now open!

San Antonio university student arrested for painting 'anti-Israel' message on campus

UTSA officials didn't respond to inquiries about the content of the message.

By on Tue, Apr 9, 2024 at 12:22 pm

UTSA officials didn't respond to requests for information on the content of the student's message.
Courtesy Photo / University of Texas at San Antonio
UTSA officials didn't respond to requests for information on the content of the student's message.
A male University of Texas at San Antonio student was arrested Monday after being caught painting “anti-Israel graffiti” on a wall near the McKinney Humanities Building, school officials said in a statement.

Campus police received a report of a student tagging a building near the campus’ main plaza, known as the Sombrilla, at an unspecified time Monday, the university said in a statement shared on social media. The suspect reportedly fled from campus police after being approached. However, the officers apprehended the suspect a few moments later near the bus oval, the university said.
The suspect is being charged with a state jail felony of graffiti-church or school and a Class A misdemeanor of evading arrest, according to the statement. He also faces disciplinary action from the school, UTSA said.

“The quick response helped prevent additional damage to university property and to the members of our facilities team, who promptly removed the graffiti,” UTSA Chief of Police Stephanie Schoenborn said in the statement. “We are committed to keeping our university a safe and welcoming community.”

The incident comes as Israel’s ground invasion of Gaza enters its sixth month.

During a phone call this week, President Joe Biden warned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu the U.S. would reconsider its support of the conflict if conditions for civilians don't rapidly improve in Gaza, CNN reports.

On April 1, an attack by the Israeli Defense Forces killed seven aid workers in Gaza, drawing condemnation from the international community.

April 3, 2024

