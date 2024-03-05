FLAVOR (5/9) EARLY BIRD TICKETS AVAILABLE NOW - CLICK TO SNAG YOURS NOW!

San Antonio's Marc LaHood defeats anti-voucher incumbent Steve Allison in GOP primary

LaHood's win is a victory for Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in his attempt to punish Republicans who voted down school vouchers.

By on Tue, Mar 5, 2024 at 11:11 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Texas House District 121 Republican primary winner Marc LaHood shakes hands with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott during a campaign rally in San Antonio last month. - Michael Karlis
Michael Karlis
Texas House District 121 Republican primary winner Marc LaHood shakes hands with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott during a campaign rally in San Antonio last month.
Pro-school voucher candidate Marc LaHood has won the Republican nomination for Texas House District 121 with more than 50% of the vote, defeating State Rep. Steve Allison, a three-term incumbent.

LaHood's win is a victory for Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who donated nearly $700,000 in ad spending between Jan. 26 and Feb. 24 to LaHood — or 81% of the candidate's total fundraising during that period — according to the Texas Tribune.

Abbott visited San Antonio three times last month to campaign for LaHood, a former criminal defense attorney who last election cycle ran a failed campaign to become Bexar County District Attorney.

Allison, who's represented the district that includes Alamo Heights and a swath of the city's Northwest side since 2018, drew Abbott's wrath after joining other Republicans in voting to remove school vouchers from the governor's $7 billion omnibus education bill last year.

Following Abbott's embarrassing failure to pass school vouchers, the Republican governor vowed to primary every member of his party who challenged him on the issue.

Allison told San Antonio TV station KSAT he's concerned about what's next for the Texas House.

"I'm concerned with what's going to happen at the state Capitol next year," Allison said. "These were quality representatives targeted by the governor. And what he did is inexcusable."

LaHood will take on Democrat Laurel Jordan Swift on Nov. 5 in the general election.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles
Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Connection Lost: Millions of low-income Texans are losing access to affordable broadband service

By Sanford Nowlin

The FCC has stopped accepting new ACP applications and warned users it could wind down the program as soon as April.

Texas AG Ken Paxton hints Facebook crash was part of election-interference scheme

By Michael Karlis

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a federal lawsuit in 2020 seeking to overturn the presidential election results of four swing states.

'Jet Car' thrill seeker will use to break speed record spotted on San Antonio highway

By Michael Karlis

'Jet Car' thrill seeker will use to break speed record spotted on San Antonio highway

U.S. Supreme Court temporarily blocks Texas' controversial 'show me your papers' law

By Michael Karlis

Gov. Greg Abbott said during an interview on 60 Minuets over the weekend that Texas will continue to defy the federal government until President Joe Biden choses to "enforce the laws of the United States."

Texas Gov. Abbott denounces secession, much to dismay of TEXIT supporters

By Michael Karlis

A pickup emblazoned with pro-TEXIT insignia is parked outside a Garden Inn in San Antonio ahead of a TNM meeting last month.

Connection Lost: Millions of low-income Texans are losing access to affordable broadband service

By Sanford Nowlin

The FCC has stopped accepting new ACP applications and warned users it could wind down the program as soon as April.

Texas AG Ken Paxton hints Facebook crash was part of election-interference scheme

By Michael Karlis

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a federal lawsuit in 2020 seeking to overturn the presidential election results of four swing states.

U.S. Supreme Court temporarily blocks Texas' controversial 'show me your papers' law

By Michael Karlis

Gov. Greg Abbott said during an interview on 60 Minuets over the weekend that Texas will continue to defy the federal government until President Joe Biden choses to "enforce the laws of the United States."
More

February 21, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us