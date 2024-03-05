San Antonio's Marc LaHood defeats anti-voucher incumbent Steve Allison in GOP primary

click to enlarge
Texas House District 121 Republican primary winner Marc LaHood shakes hands with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott during a campaign rally in San Antonio last month.
Pro-school voucher candidate Marc LaHood has won the Republican nomination for Texas House District 121 with more than 50% of the vote, defeating State Rep. Steve Allison, a three-term incumbent.
LaHood's win is a victory for Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who donated nearly $700,000 in ad spending between Jan. 26 and Feb. 24 to LaHood — or 81% of the candidate's total fundraising during that period — according to the Texas Tribune
Abbott visited San Antonio three times last month to campaign for LaHood, a former criminal defense attorney who last election cycle ran a failed campaign to become Bexar County District Attorney.
Allison, who's represented the district that includes Alamo Heights and a swath of the city's Northwest side since 2018, drew Abbott's wrath after joining other Republicans in voting to remove school vouchers from the governor's $7 billion omnibus education bill last year.
Following Abbott's embarrassing failure to pass school vouchers, the Republican governor vowed to primary every member of his party who challenged him on the issue.
Allison told San Antonio TV station KSAT
he's concerned about what's next for the Texas House.
"I'm concerned with what's going to happen at the state Capitol next year," Allison said. "These were quality representatives targeted by the governor. And what he did is inexcusable."
LaHood will take on Democrat Laurel Jordan Swift on Nov. 5 in the general election.
