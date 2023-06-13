San Antonio's North East ISD approves largest compensation package in 20 years





“We’re looking for ways to offset the inflation that is impacting everyone," NEISD Superintendent of Schools Sean Maika said in media statement. "I want to pay our folks. We’re trying to give what we can back to employees.” The North East ISD Board of Trustees this week approved an employee compensation package worth almost $35 million — the largest increase in staff salaries in more than two decades.





The package includes a one-time retention supplement which will apply to all eligible employees, over half of which are teachers, librarians, counselors and nurses, according to NEISD officials. Returning NEISD teachers and librarians will receive targeted adjustments to their salaries, which will align to market comparison based on their experience.

Hard-to-fill employee groups such as bus drivers, custodians, general education and special education assistants and nurses also will receive targeted adjustments. The new proposed pay ranges will ensure that all eligible hourly employees receive at least a 6% increase, while eligible professional employees will receive a 4% increase from the midpoint, at minimum, according to district officials.



Despite meting this spring with a unprecedented $32.7 billion budget surplus, the Republican-controlled Texas Legislature didn't vote for a comprehensive compensation package for public school teachers. That means the cost of NEISD's compensation initiative will be offset by cost savings throughout the district over the next several years, officials said.



NEISD will share more details regarding compensation for the 2023-2024 school year soon, officials also said.



What's more, the package includes a 2% retention incentive for all eligible employees that comes available in November.