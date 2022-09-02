Teacher Firing, $3 Movie Tickets: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

Among this week's top stories is a $3 movie ticket promotion at movie theaters across San Antonio in honor of National Cinema Day on Saturday, Sept. 3.

By on Fri, Sep 2, 2022 at 2:04 pm

click to enlarge The discount includes Santikos' VIP section, where food and drinks are served to patrons in reclining chairs. - Facebook / Santikos Entertainment
Facebook / Santikos Entertainment
The discount includes Santikos' VIP section, where food and drinks are served to patrons in reclining chairs.
This week's most read Current story covered a teacher who was fired after being caught on video telling a student, "The very fact that you exist annoys me!" Hey, who among us hasn't been tempted? Maybe that's not just anyone is called to be a teacher.

Readers' interests were also piqued by local movie theaters' offer of $3 tickets on Saturday, Sept. 3 in honor of National Cinema Day. Plenty also clicked on an analysis that got to the root of the price surge in San Antonio's housing market.

Read on for these stories and more.

10. San Antonio attraction Ripley’s Haunted Adventure closing to make way for Alamo visitor center

9. San Antonio clears homeless encampment as shelters struggle to keep up with demand

8. San Antonio police officer fired for punching pregnant woman in head wins job back in arbitration

7. San Antonio woman arrested over viral video showing gun randomly fired out window of moving car

6. Texas child welfare agency told staff to stay quiet about investigations of families with trans kids

5. Federal inspectors cite San Antonio Aquarium for keeping animals in hot, potentially unsafe conditions

4. Former San Antonio-area teacher gets 20 years in prison on child porn charges

3. An investor buying spree, not a housing shortage, drove San Antonio's home price surge

2. San Antonio movie theaters to sell $3 tickets this Saturday in celebration of National Cinema Day

1. San Antonio teacher fired for 'unprofessional' comment captured on video

Mahncke Park residents concerned about church's plan to operate from public school in the neighborhood

By Sanford Nowlin

Lamar Elementary School: In an online video, Pastor Carl Young said he plans to make the public school financially dependent on his church.

San Antonio teacher fired for 'unprofessional' comment captured on video

By Michael Karlis

Edgewood ISD officials said it terminated a teacher at E.T. Wrenn Middle School over a comment directed to a student.

Texas child welfare agency told staff to stay quiet about investigations of families with trans kids

By Sanford Nowlin

LGBTQ+ advocates speak out against bills targeting transgender children at a rally last spring at the Texas Capitol.

With a court ruling looming, young Texas immigrants prepare for the possible end of DACA

By Uriel J. García, The Texas Tribune

Katia Escobar, a sophomore at the University of Houston, has lived as an undocumented immigrant in California and Texas since she was a child and was rejected for DACA after a federal judge ruled that the program was created illegally.

Conservative backlash pushes Texas social studies curriculum review to 2025

By Brian Lopez, The Texas Tribune

The delay in the approval process could allow more conservative candidates who are against so-called critical race theory to be elected to the State Board of Education before the standards are revisited.

Investigations of parents with trans kids hastening collapse of Texas' child welfare agency, staffers say

By Sanford Nowlin

Investigations of parents with trans kids hastening collapse of Texas' child welfare agency, staffers say

With a court ruling looming, young Texas immigrants prepare for the possible end of DACA

By Uriel J. García, The Texas Tribune

Katia Escobar, a sophomore at the University of Houston, has lived as an undocumented immigrant in California and Texas since she was a child and was rejected for DACA after a federal judge ruled that the program was created illegally.

Texas’ heat index could reach 125 degrees over the next 30 years, study finds

By Allison P. Erickson, The Texas Tribune

The city, state and national flags fly over city hall in Rio Grande City on June 17, 2021. Starr County, of which Rio Grande City is the seat, has more 100-degree days than any other county in Texas, according to a new study.
