Teacher Firing, $3 Movie Tickets: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

click to enlarge
Facebook / Santikos Entertainment
The discount includes Santikos' VIP section, where food and drinks are served to patrons in reclining chairs.
story covered a teacher who was fired after being caught on video telling a student, "The very fact that you exist annoys me!" Hey, who among us hasn't been tempted? Maybe that's not just anyone is called to be a teacher.
Readers' interests were also piqued by local movie theaters' offer of $3 tickets on Saturday, Sept. 3 in honor of National Cinema Day. Plenty also clicked on an analysis that got to the root of the price surge in San Antonio's housing market.
10.
9.
8.
7.
6.
5.
4.
3.
2.
1.