Tech executive Marina Alderete Gavito wins San Antonio City Council runoff for District 7

Runoff winner Gavito also considerably outspent opponent Dan Rossiter.

By on Sun, Jun 11, 2023 at 1:33 am

Tech executive Marina Alderete Gavito held onto the lead she had in May's general election to win her runoff.
Facebook / Marina Alderete Gavito
Tech executive Marina Alderete Gavito held onto the lead she had in May's general election to win her runoff.
Tech executive Marina Alderete Gavito bested computer scientist Dan Rossiter in Saturday's runoff to represent District 7 on San Antonio City Council.

At the end of the night, Gavito — who considerably outspent Rossiter — has 62% of the vote to her opponent's 38%.

The two political newcomers were vying to take the open seat held since 2017 by Ana Sandoval, who resigned to take another position and to focus on her family. In the interim, civil rights leader Rosie Castro represented the West Side district.

In May's general election, Gavito, took 42.6% of the vote in the crowded, five-candidate field. Rossiter landed second with 21.1%.

During the campaign, Gavito and Rossiter took swipes at each other over each other's employment history and campaign contributions. However, both stressed the importance of working with neighborhood groups to chart the city's path forward.

The two candidates also were united in opposing elements of Proposition A, the sweeping criminal justice-reform initiative that voters overwhelmingly rejected in May.

About The Author

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

