Tens of thousands of Texans could lose SNAP benefits due to debt agreement

In Texas, some 44,000 adults could lose their food stamps due to changes to the program.

By on Tue, Jun 13, 2023 at 3:56 pm

click to enlarge San Antonio Food Bank CEO Eric Cooper (left) helps with a food distribution. - Courtesy / San Antonio Food Bank
Courtesy / San Antonio Food Bank
San Antonio Food Bank CEO Eric Cooper (left) helps with a food distribution.
Recent changes to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), otherwise known as food stamps, could force thousands of Texans to go without food assistance.

To reach a deal not to default on the federal debt, Congress voted to expand SNAP's current work requirements to include adults aged 50 to 54. Those in that age range without children now must work a minimum 20 hours a week to qualify.

In Texas alone, the change could force some 44,000 adults from the rolls, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities. Nationally, that number is around 750,000.

“Though we understand the need for a deal to avoid debt default, SNAP should never have been a part of the debt ceiling debate,” Celia Cole, CEO of Feeding Texas, a network of 21 food banks and 60 hunger-fighting organizations serving the state, said in a statement.

Hunger-fighting advocates argue that many Americans over 50 who rely on food stamps may have difficulty meeting the work requirement because their skills are no longer in dement.

A 2020 study conducted by the National Bureau of Economic Research found that those over 40 years of age are roughly half as likely to a job offer when compared to younger workers, if employers know their age.

Cole previous noted that roughly 75% people on food stamps are seniors, kids or people with disabilities who aren't expected to work anyway.

The new requirements come as a devastating blow who SNAP as a lifeline, hunger advocates argue. 

While the rate of food inflation are expected to slow this year 2022, it's still above the historical average. Grocery store prices are expected to increase by 6.3% in 2023, according to the most recent USDA Consumer Price Index.

What’s more, the bill proposes categorical exemptions from the time limit for individuals experiencing homelessness, veterans and people aged 18 to 24 who recently aged out of foster care. These changes to time limits and categorical exemptions begin 90 days after the enactment of the house-passed bill and will roll out in phases over the next three years.

Changes to time limit requirements and categorical requirements are expected to conclude on Oct. 1, 2030.

“Exemptions for unhoused folks, veterans, and people aging out of foster care are necessary, but these improvements do not justify harm to other vulnerable populations," Cole said. "Thousands of Texans aged 50-54 could be at risk of losing their SNAP benefits due to the expansion of failed work-reporting requirements.”

Cole added that Texans are dealing with unprecedented food inflation and that families statewide need relief.

"Instead of making food assistance programs harder to access, Congress should work to strengthen these programs to meet the needs of our communities," she said. 

