Tens of thousands of Texans could lose SNAP benefits due to debt agreement

A 2020 study conducted by the National Bureau of Economic Research found that those over 40 years of age are roughly half as likely to a job offer when compared to younger workers, if employers know their age.Cole previous noted that roughly 75% people on food stamps are seniors, kids or people with disabilities who aren't expected to work anyway.



What’s more, the bill proposes categorical exemptions from the time limit for individuals experiencing homelessness, veterans and people aged 18 to 24 who recently aged out of foster care. These changes to time limits and categorical exemptions begin 90 days after the enactment of the house-passed bill and will roll out in phases over the next three years.



Changes to time limit requirements and categorical requirements are expected to conclude on Oct. 1, 2030.