FLAVOR (5/9) EARLY BIRD TICKETS AVAILABLE NOW - CLICK TO SNAG YOURS NOW!

Texas governor rails against cross-dressing teachers at San Antonio campaign event

Greg Abbott was in the Alamo City to support Texas House candidate Marc LaHood and campaign against a GOP incumbent who didn't back school vouchers.

By on Tue, Feb 20, 2024 at 4:23 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Texas House District 121 candidate Marc LaHood shakes hands with Gov. Greg Abbott during Tuesday's campaign event. - Michael Karlis
Michael Karlis
Texas House District 121 candidate Marc LaHood shakes hands with Gov. Greg Abbott during Tuesday's campaign event.
During a San Antonio appearance Tuesday, Gov. Greg Abbott said Texas will have a $20 billion surplus at the end of the current budget cycle, but that money isn't going to health care or public education, both severely underfunded in the state.

Instead, the Republican governor bragged that he'll use some of the funds to support school vouchers, which he said will shield Texas kids from ... ahem ... cross-dressing teachers.

"How would you feel if you knew that the state of Texas was forcing you to send your child to that school with the inability to move to some other school," Abbott said. "That is wrong, absolutely wrong. No parents should be forced to send their child to a school where the school is allowing teachers to be cross-dressers."

Abbott's half-hour speech came during a stop at San Antonio's Angry Elephant bar. The governor was stumping for Texas House District 121 candidate Marc LaHood, who's challenging three-term State Rep. Steve Allison in the GOP primary.

Allison has represented the district — which includes Alamo Heights and a swath of Northeast San Antonio — since 2019, soundly winning reelection against Democrat challenger Becca DeFelice in 2022.

However, the incumbent now faces Abbott's wrath after joining other House Republicans in voting against the governor's school voucher plan during the 2023 legislative session. Abbott is spending $400,000 to campaign against GOP House members who helped derail the plan, which he'd hoped to be his signature legislative accomplishment.

In the end, Abbott and his allies never won over Democrats or rural Republicans, who argued the proposal would drain money from already underfunded school districts so the wealthy can subsidize private educations for their kids. Some GOP moderates, including Allison, also balked.

"I mean, he's a nice guy, no doubt about that, but he's a guy who, when he goes to Austin, Texas, acts like somebody from Austin, Texas," Abbott said of Allison. The jab garnered laughs from the 100-plus people in attendance.

LaHood had little to say during his 30-second speech, other than voicing his support for school choice.

Although vouchers were the word of the day, Abbott devoted no time to talking about how they might affect test scores or educational outcomes. Instead, he said his plan is necessary if parents want to keep their kids from competing against transgender athletes or learning from cross-dressing teachers.

"There's a school district just outside of Dallas where a teacher is showing up, who's a man, and he's showing up as a cross-dresser," Abbott said to gasps from the crowd. "He's dressing as a woman."

Abbott appeared to be referring to an incident at North Texas' Hebron High, where a teacher who's biologically male was caught on video wearing a pink dress and cowboy hat on Valentine's Day. The teacher is on administrative leave while the district investigates, according to media reports.

"As opposed to the kids being able to focus their attention on their studies in class, they're gonna see this man walking around in a dress and high heels," Abbott told the crowd.

Abbott has spent the past 21 months advocating for vouchers despite experts warning that the legislation would likely crater test scores and risk bankrupting the state by funding two separate education systems.

It's unclear until after the March 5 primary whether the governor's effort to primary Republicans who opposed his plan actually sends some home from Austin or simply serves as a drain on their campaign coffers.

Early voting for the primaries opened Tuesday.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Worker at San Antonio's Brandeis High School dies from injury sustained in classroom

By Michael Karlis

Alfred Jimenez, known as "Known as Mr. Fred," sustained a severe injury while in a classroom at NISD's Brandeis High School.

San Antonio Spur Wembanyama drops F-bomb on national TV

By Michael Karlis

"'What the fuck is this? This is what you were doing since day one,'" Victor Wembanyama said Saturday, imitating Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich.

Candidate for San Antonio congressional seat sparks criticism by making light of veteran suicides

By Michael Karlis

Brandon Herrera speaks at the Revolution 2022 conservative conference in Florida.

San Antonio to hold MLK Jr. Day event this weekend

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio's annual MLK Jr. Day March is among the largest in the nation.

Also in News

Disabled Texans face more barriers to accessing abortion

By Neelam Bohra, The Texas Tribune

An empty exam room at Whole Women’s Health of Austin on Sept. 1, 2021.

Paxton’s push to oust incumbents puts spotlight on Court of Criminal Appeals primaries

By William Melhado, The Texas Tribune

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals on Jan. 15, 2020.

Did an Operation Lone Star contractor fly Tennessee's governor to Eagle Pass?

By Justin Miller, The Texas Observer

Gov. Greg Abbott holds a press conference earlier this month with Republican governors including Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee.

Judge rejects attempts to toss indictments against Texas AG Ken Paxton, keeps April trial on course

By Lauren McGaughy and Lucio Vasquez, KUT News

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks to attendees during a reception at the Federal American Grill on Feb. 5, 2024 in Houston.
More

Digital Issue

February 7, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us