The U.S. Census Bureau ranks San Antonio as nation's third-fastest growing city.

Texas was the sole state with more than three cities that were in the top 15 list for fastest growth and biggest numeric change.

By on Fri, May 19, 2023 at 4:05 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Top view of downtown San Antonio in Texas USA - Shutterstock
Shutterstock
Top view of downtown San Antonio in Texas USA
San Antonio ranks third in the U.S. in annual population growth, according to new U.S. Census Bureau numbers released Friday.

With a 2021-to-2022 population increase of 18,889, the Alamo City ranked just behind Phoenix and Fort Worth, respectively, according to Census' number crunching.

Additionally, San Antonio's total population of 1,472,909 ranks places at No. 7 among 15 most populous cities in the United States since July 1, 2022.

The Vintage 2022 Population Estimates released by the U.S. Census Bureau showed that nine out of the top 15 fastest-growing cities are situated in the South.

Heading South: 15 Fastest Growing Large Cities in the United States: July 1, 2021 to July 1, 2022[Source: U.S. Census Bureau]
The report also found that Georgetown, Texas, is now the fastest-growing city in the United States by percent change at 14.4%. With at least 50,000 residents, Georgetown surpassed Kyle, Leander and Little Elm.

"Georgetown, Texas, remained the fastest-growing city by percent change in 2022, with the highest rate of growth among all U.S. cities and towns with at least 50,000 people," Census Bureau statistician Crystal Delbé said in a statement. “It wasn't the only city to retain its distinction over the year, however.”

Among the fastest-growing large cities and towns by numeric change and percentage change lists, Texas was the sole state with more than three cities listed on both.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Austin plummets in U.S. News and World Report's annual Best Places to Live rankings

By Michael Karlis

Austin ranked at No. 1 on the list for three years in a row.

1 dead, 3 injured during another brawl at San Antonio's Privat Social Club

By Michael Karlis

In April, the Privat Social Club grabbed national headlines after a video of a bouncer body slamming a patron went viral.

Plan to cut methane emissions could yield 35,000 new union jobs in Texas, study finds

By Brandon Rodriguez

A pump jack operates in rural Texas.

Texas Legislature bans gender-affirming care for transgender minors

By Sanford Nowlin

Advocates gather in Austin last year to speak out against anti-transgender proposals being debated in the GOP-controlled Texas Legislature.

Also in News

Sen. John Cornyn, once one of Trump's biggest ass kissers, is now changing his tune

By Sanford Nowlin

Their master's voice: Sens. John Cornyn and Ted Cruz of Texas listen to Donald Trump.

Bad Takes: Child labor laws are under attack from business interests. Time to push back.

By Kevin Sánchez

San Antonio labor leader Emma Tenayuca’s efforts helped usher in U.S. child labor rules. We should honor her by fighting to keep them in place.

Austin plummets in U.S. News and World Report's annual Best Places to Live rankings

By Michael Karlis

Austin ranked at No. 1 on the list for three years in a row.

Texas Legislature bans gender-affirming care for transgender minors

By Sanford Nowlin

Advocates gather in Austin last year to speak out against anti-transgender proposals being debated in the GOP-controlled Texas Legislature.
More

Digital Issue

May 17, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us