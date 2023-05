The U.S. Census Bureau ranks San Antonio as nation's third-fastest growing city.

[Source: U.S. Census Bureau]

Among the fastest-growing large cities and towns by numeric change and percentage change lists, Texas was the sole state with more than three cities listed on both.





San Antonio ranks third in the U.S. in annual population growth, according to new U.S. Census Bureau numbers released Friday.With a 2021-to-2022 population increase of 18,889, the Alamo City ranked just behind Phoenix and Fort Worth, respectively, according to Census' number crunching.Additionally, San Antonio's total population of 1,472,909 ranks places at No. 7 among 15 most populous cities in the United States since July 1, 2022.

The Vintage 2022 Population Estimates released by the U.S. Census Bureau showed that nine out of the top 15 fastest-growing cities are situated in the South.The report also found that Georgetown, Texas, is now the fastest-growing city in the United States by percent change at 14.4%. With at least 50,000 residents, Georgetown surpassed Kyle, Leander and Little Elm."Georgetown, Texas, remained the fastest-growing city by percent change in 2022, with the highest rate of growth among all U.S. cities and towns with at least 50,000 people," Census Bureau statistician Crystal Delbé said in a statement. “It wasn't the only city to retain its distinction over the year, however.”