The U.S. Census Bureau ranks San Antonio as nation's third-fastest growing city.

With a 2021-to-2022 population increase of 18,889, the Alamo City ranked just behind Phoenix and Fort Worth, respectively, according to Census' number crunching.
Additionally, San Antonio's total population of 1,472,909 ranks places at No. 7 among 15 most populous cities in the United States since July 1, 2022.
The Vintage 2022 Population Estimates released by the U.S. Census Bureau showed that nine out of the top 15 fastest-growing cities are situated in the South.
"Georgetown, Texas, remained the fastest-growing city by percent change in 2022, with the highest rate of growth among all U.S. cities and towns with at least 50,000 people," Census Bureau statistician Crystal Delbé said in a statement. “It wasn't the only city to retain its distinction over the year, however.”
