United Airlines calls nationwide halt on flights due to systemwide technology issue

The ground stop lasted roughly 15 minutes

By on Tue, Sep 5, 2023 at 2:35 pm

click to enlarge A traveler walks through San Antonio International Airport while others check in with airlines. - Courtesy photo / San Antonio International Airport
Courtesy photo / San Antonio International Airport
A traveler walks through San Antonio International Airport while others check in with airlines.
United Airlines on Tuesday issued a nationwide ground stop due to a systemwide technology issue, company officials said in a social media post. The stop lasted a total of about 15 minutes.

"We are experiencing a systemwide technology issue and are holding all aircraft at their departure airports," the airline said in a statement on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. "Flights that are already airborne are continuing to their destination as planned. We will share more information as it becomes available. Thank you for your patience as we work on a resolution to get you on your way as soon as possible."

In a followup statement, the airline announced that it had resolved the issue and that flights had resumed.

"We have identified a fix for the technology issue and flights have resumed," an X posting reads. "We’re working with impacted customers to help them reach their destinations as soon as possible."

The Current reached out to the San Antonio International Airport about the ground stop but didn't hear back by press time. 

