United Airlines calls nationwide halt on flights due to systemwide technology issue

We are experiencing a systemwide technology issue and are holding all aircraft at their departure airports. Flights that are already airborne are continuing to their destination as planned. We will share more information as it becomes available. Thank you for your patience as we… — United Airlines (@united) September 5, 2023

We have identified a fix for the technology issue and flights have resumed. We’re working with impacted customers to help them reach their destinations as soon as possible. — United Airlines (@united) September 5, 2023



The Current reached out to the San Antonio International Airport about the ground stop but didn't hear back by press time.

"We are experiencing a systemwide technology issue and are holding all aircraft at their departure airports," the airline said in a statement on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. "Flights that are already airborne are continuing to their destination as planned. We will share more information as it becomes available. Thank you for your patience as we work on a resolution to get you on your way as soon as possible."In a followup statement, the airline announced that it had resolved the issue and that flights had resumed."We have identified a fix for the technology issue and flights have resumed," an X posting reads. "We’re working with impacted customers to help them reach their destinations as soon as possible."