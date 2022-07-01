21 cool things to do in the San Antonio area when it's hot AF outside

We're getting to that time of year when it feels too hot to do anything. Sure, the AC is great at home, but spending summer cooped up in the house is a recipe for boredom.



However, if you plan it right, you can have tons of fun without melting in the crazy heat. Whether you want to stay in San Antonio or venture out for a bigger adventure, we rounded up 21 ways to have fun and keep cool while you're at it.