July 01, 2022

21 cool things to do in the San Antonio area when it's hot AF outside

By San Antonio Current Staff

We're getting to that time of year when it feels too hot to do anything. Sure, the AC is great at home, but spending summer cooped up in the house is a recipe for boredom.

However, if you plan it right, you can have tons of fun without melting in the crazy heat. Whether you want to stay in San Antonio or venture out for a bigger adventure, we rounded up 21 ways to have fun and keep cool while you're at it.
Watch an independent film at Slab Cinema Arthouse 134 Blue Star, (210) 212-9373, slabcinemaarthouse.com Tired of summer blockbuster fare? Slab Cinema's Arthouse space at Blue Star may have just the flick for you. The space hosts screenings of classic, independent and arthouse films, featuring a variety of cinematic options certain to widen your horizons. Photo via Instagram / slabcinemaarthouse
Tired of summer blockbuster fare? Slab Cinema's Arthouse space at Blue Star may have just the flick for you. The space hosts screenings of classic, independent and arthouse films, featuring a variety of cinematic options certain to widen your horizons.
Photo via Instagram / slabcinemaarthouse
Tube the Comal River Various Entry Points, New Braunfels, playinnewbraunfels.com/tube-in-new-braunfels There’s a reason tubing down the Comal is considered a Texan rite of passage. The cool waters of this river in New Braunfels are perfect for a leisurely float while you sip a refreshing beverage. Just make sure to double check the rules before you go. Photo via Instagram / 3104suntx
There’s a reason tubing down the Comal is considered a Texan rite of passage. The cool waters of this river in New Braunfels are perfect for a leisurely float while you sip a refreshing beverage. Just make sure to double check the rules before you go.
Photo via Instagram / 3104suntx
Take a driving tour of San Antonio's street art San Antonio has tons of amazing murals and public artworks. You can keep cool with your car's AC while exploring the city and seeing the amazing art it has to offer, like Angela Fox’s Secrets of the Wild Woman at 6th Street and Avenue B (pictured). For a list of different artworks to check out, see our roundup of public art in the Alamo City. Photo by Bryan Rindfuss
San Antonio has tons of amazing murals and public artworks. You can keep cool with your car's AC while exploring the city and seeing the amazing art it has to offer, like Angela Fox’s Secrets of the Wild Woman at 6th Street and Avenue B (pictured). For a list of different artworks to check out, see our roundup of public art in the Alamo City.
Photo by Bryan Rindfuss
Try out a taiyaki ice cream cone at Hanamaru Cafe 7460 Callaghan Rd #333, instagram.com/hanamarucafetx Hanamaru Cafe made its debut in Balcones Heights next door to Minnano Japanese Grocery in April of 2022. In addition to offering sweet and savory versions of fish-shaped taiyaki cakes, Hanamaru has summer-worthy ice cream cone options on its menu, a tasty way to cool off. Photo via Instagram / hanamarucafetx
Hanamaru Cafe made its debut in Balcones Heights next door to Minnano Japanese Grocery in April of 2022. In addition to offering sweet and savory versions of fish-shaped taiyaki cakes, Hanamaru has summer-worthy ice cream cone options on its menu, a tasty way to cool off.
Photo via Instagram / hanamarucafetx
See a movie at the drive-in 1178 Kroescher Ln., New Braunfels, (830) 620-7469, driveinusa.com/nb If you want to shake up your movie-going experience, you can head to the Stars & Stripes Drive-In in New Braunfels to enjoy a movie on the big screen from inside your air-conditioned vehicle. Photo Courtesy of Stars and Stripes Drive-In Theater
If you want to shake up your movie-going experience, you can head to the Stars & Stripes Drive-In in New Braunfels to enjoy a movie on the big screen from inside your air-conditioned vehicle.
Photo Courtesy of Stars and Stripes Drive-In Theater
Kayak the San Antonio River Various Locations, mat-tx.com Looking for some water-centric entertainment? Mission Kayak provides guided and unguided kayak rentals, and now you can paddle down scenic stretches of the river downtown — both through the River Walk and the King William District. Photo via Instagram / missionadventuretours
Looking for some water-centric entertainment? Mission Kayak provides guided and unguided kayak rentals, and now you can paddle down scenic stretches of the river downtown — both through the River Walk and the King William District.
Photo via Instagram / missionadventuretours
Lose yourself in one of Hopscotch's interactive art exhibits 711 Navarro St., Suite 100, letshopscotch.com Hopscotch's immersive and interactive installations are the perfect way to while away a hot summer's day. When you're done perusing the gallery, you can keep cool with a refreshing cocktail in the lounge. Photo by Jaime Monzon
Hopscotch's immersive and interactive installations are the perfect way to while away a hot summer's day. When you're done perusing the gallery, you can keep cool with a refreshing cocktail in the lounge.
Photo by Jaime Monzon
Try a locally brewed seasonal beer There’s few things better than a cool, seasonal beer on a hot summer’s day. Try out a brew like Shiner's Strawberry Blonde, which is made with Poteet strawberries! Photo courtesy of Shiner Beer
There’s few things better than a cool, seasonal beer on a hot summer’s day. Try out a brew like Shiner's Strawberry Blonde, which is made with Poteet strawberries!
Photo courtesy of Shiner Beer
Make a splash at a local water park If you want to amp up the fun while cooling down in the water, head to one of the area’s water parks for a rip roarin’ good time. You can stay in town and visit Six Flags Fiesta Texas’ White Water Bay or Sea World's Aquatica, or drive up to Schlitterbahn in New Braunfels. Photo via Instagram / letsbefrankee
If you want to amp up the fun while cooling down in the water, head to one of the area’s water parks for a rip roarin’ good time. You can stay in town and visit Six Flags Fiesta Texas’ White Water Bay or Sea World's Aquatica, or drive up to Schlitterbahn in New Braunfels.
Photo via Instagram / letsbefrankee
Go underground at Natural Bridge Caverns 26495 Natural Bridge Caverns Rd., naturalbridgecaverns.com Leave the summer sun behind by going underground at Natural Bridge Caverns. Plus, while you’re there you can enjoy the gorgeous cave formations. Photo via Instagram / naturalbridgecaverns
Leave the summer sun behind by going underground at Natural Bridge Caverns. Plus, while you’re there you can enjoy the gorgeous cave formations.
Photo via Instagram / naturalbridgecaverns
Take a swim at San Pedro Springs Park Pool 2200 N. Flores St., (210) 732-5992, sanantonio.gov San Pedro Springs Park Pool is the second oldest public space in America, so it's possible that your ancestors have swam there. There’s no fee for San Antonians looking to jump in this cold and refreshing water hole this summer. Photo via Instagram / michelletcarson
San Pedro Springs Park Pool is the second oldest public space in America, so it's possible that your ancestors have swam there. There’s no fee for San Antonians looking to jump in this cold and refreshing water hole this summer.
Photo via Instagram / michelletcarson

