Support Local Journalism. Donate to San Antonio Current.

April 10, 2020 Slideshows » Arts

21 San Antonio Artists and Makers You Should Be Following on Instagram 

By San Antonio Current Staff and Trevor Flynn
Share on Facebook
Tweet
Submit to Reddit
Email
If there was ever a time to support local artists and makers, it's now. In addition to our new SA Artist Spotlight slideshows, we've rounded up some of the most interesting Instagrams of Alamo City creatives to brighten up your social media feeds with amazing art — and offer plenty of affordable merch you can buy to support them through this rough stretch.
OF 42
PREV NEXT
@acidwinzip
Colorful ‘80s-esque digital art by @acidwinzip
Photo via Instagram / acidwinzip
@acidwinzip
Colorful ‘80s-esque digital art by @acidwinzip
Photo via Instagram / acidwinzip
@ecbdesigns_satx
Beautiful — and useful! — ceramics by Elyse Cano Brown
Photo via Instagram / ecbdesigns_satx
@ecbdesigns_satx
Beautiful — and useful! — ceramics by Elyse Cano Brown
Photo via Instagram / acbdeisgns_satx
@acrylicpretzel
Screenprints and illustrations by @acrylicpretzel
Photo via Instagram / acrylicpretzel
@acrylicpretzel
Screenprints and illustrations by @acrylicpretzel
Photo via Instagram / acrylicpretzel
@arte_de_coco
Alternative pinup naughtiness by Connie Chapa
Photo via Instagram / arte_de_coco
@arte_de_coco
Alternative pinup naughtiness by Connie Chapa
Photo via Instagram / arte_de_coco
@manola_and_maria
Vibrant screen prints by sisters Manola and Maria
Photo via Instagram / manola_and_maria
@manola_and_maria
Vibrant screen prints by sisters Manola and Maria
Photo via Instagram / manola_and_maria
Skip ad in
@yogurtlump
Jen Frost Smith makes colorful illustrations, enamel pins, stickers and more as Yogurt Lump
Photo via Instagram / yougurtlump
@yogurtlump
Jen Frost Smith makes colorful illustrations, enamel pins, stickers and more as Yogurt Lump. Smith's Dolly Parton illustration is also Ruby City's 2020 Fiesta Medal.
Photo via Instagram / yougurtlump
@blackmoonprint
Old school comic-style screen prints by Zane Thomas
Photo via Instagram / blackmoonprint
@blackmoonprint
Old school comic-style screen prints by Zane Thomas
Photo via Instagram / blackmoonprint
@thewednesdaysart
Women centered and body positive creations by Becca and Jackie. Be on the lookout for an upcoming name change!
Photo via Instagram / thewednesdaysart
@thewednesdaysart
Women-centered and body positive creations by Becca and Jackie. Be on the lookout for an upcoming name change!
Photo via Instagram / thewednesdaysart
@skanessart
Prints and illustrations by Vanessa Brown
Photo via Instagram / skanessart
@skanessart
Prints and illustrations by Vanessa Brown
Photo via Instagram / skanessart
@ritual.pottery
Simple, colorful pottery for everyday use by Sarah Phillips
Photo via Instagram / ritual.pottery
@ritual.pottery
Simple, colorful pottery for everyday use by Sarah Phillips
Photo via Instagram / ritual.pottery
Skip ad in
@guemoza
Adorable skeletons, animals and more by Katia Lara
Photo via Instagram / guemoza
@guemoza
Adorable skeletons, animals and more by Katia Lara
Photo via Instagram / guemoza
@auntiejanie_
Surreal art in a variety of mediums by Jayne Valverde
Photo via Instagram / auntiejanie_
@auntiejanie_
Surreal art in a variety of mediums by Jayne Valverde
Photo via Instagram / auntiejanie_
@buttxmunch
American traditional tattoo style artwork, stickers and tattoos by Vanessa Lynn
Photo via Instagram / buttxmunch
@buttxmunch
American traditional tattoo style artwork, stickers and tattoos by Vanessa Lynn
Photo via Instagram / buttxmunch
@meechiceramics
Earth-toned pottery by Meechi Ceramics
Photo via Instagram / meechiceramics
@meechiceramics
Earth-toned pottery by Meechi Ceramics
Photo via Instagram / meechiceramics
@captain_toosh_art
Dark and sultry art with a touch of cuteness by Cassandra Dunn Vertiz
Photo via Instagram / captain_toosh_art
@captain_toosh_art
Dark and sultry art with a touch of cuteness by Cassandra Dunn Vertiz
Photo via Instagram / captain_toosh_art
Skip ad in
@ana.belle.pepper
Kooky retro drawings by Ana Belle
Photo via Instagram / ana.belle.pepper
@ana.belle.pepper
Kooky retro drawings by Ana Belle
Photo via Instagram / ana.belle.pepper
@bunnyprince
@bunnyprince makes kawaii a.f. plushies, pins and apparel
Photo via Instagram / IG bunnyprince
@bunnyprince
@bunnyprince makes kawaii a.f. plushies, pins and apparel
Photo via Instagram / IG bunnyprince
@eckanko_art
Pet portraits by E. C. Kanko
Photo via Instagram / eckanko_art
@eckanko_art
Pet portraits by E. C. Kanko
Photo via Instagram / eckanko_art
@strawbanna
Hilarious and adorable geeky illustrations by @strawbanna
Photo via Instagram / strawbanna
@strawbanna
Hilarious and adorable geeky illustrations by @strawbanna
Photo via Instagram / strawbanna
@jagwiredart
Open your third eye with psychedelic creations from Jagwired Art
Photo via Instagram / jagwiredart
@jagwiredart
Open your third eye with psychedelic creations from Jagwired Art
Photo via Instagram / jagwiredart
Skip ad in
@rhunterart
Minimalistic digital art by Ryan Hunter
Photo via Instagram / rhunterart
@rhunterart
Minimalistic digital art by Ryan Hunter
Photo via Instagram / rhunterart
More slideshows
SA Artist Spotlight: Amazing Snake Collages by Sarah Fox That You Can Buy Online
Kelly Merka Nelson16 images
The Best Shelter-in-Place Social Media Jokes From San Antonio Stand-Up Comedians
Kiko Martinez18 images
SA Artist Spotlight: Hills Snyder's Abstract Texan Landscapes Will Help Fund the San Antonio Food Bank
Kelly Merka Nelson20 images
Why Wait Until November? Enjoy These 39 Wild Images of Past Fiestas Right Now
San Antonio Current Staff39 images
1/42
@acidwinzip
Colorful ‘80s-esque digital art by @acidwinzip
Photo via Instagram / acidwinzip
Play Slideshow

Tags: San Antonio, Texas, artists, makers, prints, stickers, merch, apparel, pins, enamel pins, ceramics, pottery, screenprints, illustration, drawing, digital art, Instagram, social media, support local artists, pet portraits, plushies, geeky art, retro art, paintings, acidwinzip, ecbdesigns_satx, E.C.B. Designs, Elyse Cano Brown, acrylicpretzel, Connie Chapa, arte_de_coco, Manola and Maria, manola_and_maria, yogurtlump, Yogurt Lump, Jen Frost Smith, Black Moon Print, Zane Thomas, blackmoonprint, The Wednesdays Art, Vanessa Brown, skanessarrt, Sarah Phillips, ritual.pottery, Katia Lara, guemoza, Jayne Valverde, auntiejanie_, buttxmunch, Vanessa Lynn, Meechi Ceramics, meechiceramics, captain_toosh_art, Cassandra Dunn Vertiz, Ana Belle, ana.belle.pepper, bunnyprince, Precious Bbyz, E.C. Kanko, eckanko_art, strawbanna, Jagwired Art, jagwiredart, Ryan Hunter, rhunterart

Additional Arts Slideshows

Support Local Journalism

At a time when local-based reporting is critical, support from our readers is essential to our future. If you're able to, please support the San Antonio Current today.

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 8, 2020

Most Popular

  1. Pearl Boutique Niche Is Selling Fashionable Masks to Help San Antonio Stay Safe During the Coronavirus Pandemic Read More

  2. City of San Antonio Decimates Arts Funding, Furloughs 270 Employees in Latest Budget Cuts Read More

  3. Viral Meme Labels Tiger King Cast as San Antonio Neighborhoods Read More

  4. The Classical Music Institute of San Antonio Announces Online Musical Education Show Read More

  5. San Antonio Spurs Post Puro Coronavirus Lockdown House Meme Read More

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation