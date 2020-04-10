April 10, 2020
21 San Antonio Artists and Makers You Should Be Following on Instagram
By San Antonio Current Staff and Trevor Flynn
If there was ever a time to support local artists and makers, it's now. In addition to our new SA Artist Spotlight
slideshows, we've rounded up some of the most interesting Instagrams of Alamo City creatives to brighten up your social media feeds with amazing art — and offer plenty of affordable merch you can buy to support them through this rough stretch.
@yogurtlump
Jen Frost Smith makes colorful illustrations, enamel pins, stickers and more as Yogurt Lump
Photo via Instagram / yougurtlump
@thewednesdaysart
Women centered and body positive creations by Becca and Jackie. Be on the lookout for an upcoming name change!
Photo via Instagram / thewednesdaysart
@guemoza
Adorable skeletons, animals and more by Katia Lara
Photo via Instagram / guemoza
@buttxmunch
American traditional tattoo style artwork, stickers and tattoos by Vanessa Lynn
Photo via Instagram / buttxmunch
