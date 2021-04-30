Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

April 30, 2021

23 San Antonio influencers you should be following on Instagram 

By San Antonio Current Staff
One thing we love about SA is the fact that the cultural and social landscapes are constantly evolving. It's a beautiful thing, but can be hard to keep up with sometimes, especially as local bars, restaurants and public spaces begin to open back up.

Enter Instagram influencers, whose job is to keep followers informed about new, cool shit happening in our backyard. In the spirit of keeping up, we gathered 23 local Instagram influencers to follow for fresh perspective on Alamo City goings-on.
@puropinchesa
This SA native shares puro culture and entertainment news and highlights partnerships with local and national businesses alike.
Photo via Instagram / puropinchesa
@sanantoniostreetart
This artist-led non-profit aims to build the “Largest Outdoor Gallery In Texas” while advocating for more local street art and murals. Peep the feed to follow along as they move through that journey.
Photo via Instagram / sanantoniostreetart
@the.weekend.foodie
This recipe creator and blogger styles her photos to a tee, making for a gorgeous food and drink-laden Insta feed for scrolling.
Photo via Instagram / the.weekend.foodie
@vanneochoa
We’re pretty sure fashion blogger Vanne Ochoa snagged these snaps in a parking garage at North Star Mall.
Photo via Instagram / vanneochoa
@s.a.foodie
San Antonio native Amanda Spencer has won Best Instagram Influencer in the Current’s Best of San Antonio reader poll two years running, and the proof is in the pudding.
Photo via Instagram / s.a.foodie
@quemeanswhat
This 7th Generation Texan uses her Insta feed to take viewers along for the rides as she explores Latino identity in and around Alamo City.
Photo via Instagram / quemeanswhat
@stine.eats
If gorgeous photos of SA food is what you’re after, look no further than this influencer’s feed. Local eats and drinks — and the occasional fur baby — are the star with @stine.eats.
Photo via Instagram / stine.eats
@getfitwithashley_
Fitness guru and mom of three Ashley Campos is here to help pump you up!
Photo via Instagram / getfitwithashley_
@cowgirlsosa
Remember that viral mask enforcement TikTok from last summer? Well, Isabella Sosa reps the 2-1-0 and regularly posts to the ‘gram, too.
Photo via Instagram / cowgirlsosa
@SATX-Rated
Follow SATX Rated for lists of fun things to do in SA and get inspired to check bucket list boxes you didn’t even know existed via this super-active, always enviable feed.
Photo via Instagram / SATX-Rated
@sanantoniostephanie
There’s a reason San Antonio Stephanie was one of the Current’s 2020 Best of San Antonio Best Instagram Influencer finalists. Give her a follow for fun, puro snaps and great food recs.
Photo via Instagram / sanantoniostephanie
@alamofoodie
Her Insta bio promises “Experiences, bites, booze” and that’s exactly what you get when you peep @alamofoodie’s feed.
Photo via Instagram / alamofoodie
@lady.blackwell.tattoos
Thinking about getting some ink? Look no further than SA tattooer @lady.blackwell.tattoos for some excellent inspo.
Photo via Instagram / lady.blackwell.tattoos
@sanantoniomunchies
When a local influencer promises giveaways, chisme and fun shit right in their bio, you kinf of have to click ‘follow.’ @sanantoniomunchies delivers on all of that and more.
Photo via Instagram / sanantoniomunchies
@adamrayokay
Another Alamo City TikTok star is worth catching up with on Instagram — AdamRayOKay, a.k.a. Rosa.
Photo via Instagram / @adamrayokay
@acidwinzip
Tired of scrolling a feed full of selfies? Look no further than Ursula Zavala’s neon-soaked mixed media art.
Photo via Instagram / acidwinzip
@eldereats
David Elder may be the competition, but we gotta give credit where it’s due. The host of KSAT’s Texas Eats regularly posts scrumptious pics to Instagram with accompanying deets on how to grab yourself the same meal.
Photo via Instagram / eldereats
@christina_coker
Life and style influencer Christina Coker always brings the heat with her outfit selfies.
Photo via Instagram / christina_coker
@eatmigos
This Insta feed is full of puro SA eats, rated by the Youtuber ans self-proclaimed Taco King of SA himself.
Photo via Instagram / eatmigos
@retroband
SA’s Aaron Moreno makes gory limited edition vinyl toys that sell like hotcakes.
Photo via Instagram / retroband
@liveitupsa
Live it up SA shares details about cool stuff to do in town, as well as delectable eats and boozy treats.
Photo via Instagram / liveitupsa
@gofrosanantonio
This local influencer is known for his hair just as much as his content, but he works it. Follow the ‘fro for giveaways and food and nightlife news.
Photo via Instagram / gofrosanantonio
@robtheoriginal
This local barber has made a name for himself by creating faces and scenes on the backs of peoples’ heads. Yeah, in their hair. Just go look.
Photo via Instagram / robtheoriginal
