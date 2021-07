Marijuana may not be legal for recreational use in Texas ( ...yet ), but that doesn't mean that you can't get your hands on perfectly legal CBD, or cannabidiol.Whether you're more of a gummies person, prefer a cup of tea or something you can vape, shops across San Antonio offer wide selections of CBD and other legal cannabis-derived products sure to satisfy your needs.We rounded up a portion of the retail outlets offering an array of CBD items in the Alamo City.