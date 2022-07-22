24 must-see roadside attractions within driving distance of San Antonio
By San Antonio Current Staff
Texas has plenty of beautiful destinations that are worth a road trip — beaches, winding rivers and scenic camping spots, for example. But, every so often, you want to experience something on the kookier side.
A hallmark of classic Americana is the kitschy roadside attraction, and there's a bounty of those unique spots worth visiting in South and Central Texas.
From a plethora of objects that claim to be the "world's largest" to recreations of famous historical sites including Stonehenge, these 24 roadside attractions in San Antonio and beyond are worth hopping in the car to check out.
Barbadilla, Buffalo Gap 3002 FM 89, Buffalo Gap, roadsideamerica.com
Perini Ranch Steakhouse in Buffalo Gap, Texas, has a 30-foot armadillo for a mascot, appropriately named Barabadilla.
World’s Largest Cowboy Boots, San Antonio
North Star Mall, 7400 San Pedro Ave., San Antonio, roadsideamerica.com
Native San Antonians might not pay any attention to the giant cowboy boots in front of North Star Mall, but there's more to them than you'd think. Made by the larger-than-life artist Bob "Daddy-O" Wade, these boots were installed at North Star in 1979 and officially made it into the Guinness Book of World Records as the World's Largest Cowboy Boots four decades later.
Stonehenge II and Easter Island Heads, Ingram 120 Point Theatre Road S., Ingram, roadsideamerica.com
They may not be the real deal, but these replicas of Stonehenge and the Easter Island Moai Statues in Ingram, Texas, are the next best thing to the storied ancient monuments.
World's Largest Shovel, Creedmoor 3606 FM1327, Creedmoor, roadsideamerica.com
This 40-foot tall shovel in Creedmoor wsa made from recycled materials.
Giant Stag Made of Junk, Converse 4203 Loring Park, Converse, roadsideamerica.com
Built from various rusted metal parts — fenders and typewriters included — this Florentino Narcis creation stands 40 feet tall in the midst of a neighborhood in Converse.
Giant Steer Skull, Bandera 200 Main St., Bandera, roadsideamerica.com
This monolithic steer head is mounted on the rear of the building that houses Western Trail Antiques..
Mansplaining Statue, San Antonio 4301 Broadway, San Antonio, roadsideamerica.com
Though unintended by the artist, the statue Classmates on UIW’s campus struck a chord, as it accidentally immortalizes the unique frustration of being mansplained to. The statue can be found near the college’s music building.
World’s Largest Strawberry, Poteet 530 Avenue H, Poteet, roadsideamerica.com
The strawberries in Poteet are anything but petite, including the 7-foot tall statue of a strawberry located in front of the town’s fire station. While Poteet’s iconic annual Strawberry Festival takes place during the spring, the burg pays homage to its trademark crop year round with statues and artwork.
Strawberry Water Tower, Poteet Junction of Betty Louise Drive and Pecan St., Poteet, roadsideamerica.com
A towering 130-foot strawberry can be seen along Highway 16 as cars approach Poteet, giving everyone a berry sweet welcome to the town.
Frank's Hog Stand, San Antonio 801 S. Presa St., San Antonio, roadsideamerica.com
A remnant of the classic 1920s chain of drive-in Pig Stand restaurants, Frank’s Hog Stand reopened in 2010 and served all-American eats. The restaurant has since closed, but the building remains the last pig standing — even when man has left.
