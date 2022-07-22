24 must-see roadside attractions within driving distance of San Antonio

Texas has plenty of beautiful destinations that are worth a road trip — beaches, winding rivers and scenic camping spots, for example. But, every so often, you want to experience something on the kookier side.



A hallmark of classic Americana is the kitschy roadside attraction, and there's a bounty of those unique spots worth visiting in South and Central Texas.



From a plethora of objects that claim to be the "world's largest" to recreations of famous historical sites including Stonehenge, these 24 roadside attractions in San Antonio and beyond are worth hopping in the car to check out.