Recipes for Classic San Antonio Foods That You Can Make at Home
By San Antonio Current Staff
These days, a lot of San Antonians are making the smart call to hunker down to slow the COVID-19 pandemic. But just because you're staying at home more — and missing Fiesta, among other excuses to gorge — doesn't mean you have to miss out on some of your favorite local dishes.
From Los Barrios puffy taco shells to Magnolia Pancake Haus apple pancakes, we gathered 26 recipes for puro SA eats you can make in the comfort of your own casa. Some are straight from the restaurants themselves, while others have been painstakingly engineered by home chefs to taste just like the originals.
Boudro’s Guacamole
The classic table-side app is easy to prepare at home!
Find the recipe here
.
Photo via Instagram / boudrostexasbistro
Aldo’s Ristorante-Inspired House Vinaigrette
Light and flavorful, perfect for a simple salad or marinade. From CopyKat.com.
Find the recipe here
.
Photo via Instagram/ kodymelton
NIOSA-Inspired Anticuchos
SA Woman
shared this NIOSA-inspired recipe for marinated beef kabobs.
Find the recipe here
.
Photo via Instagram/ plenocook
Ninfa’s Banana Empanadas
Y’all remember Ninfa’s? The SA location may have closed in the ‘80s but there’s something to be said for the longevity of pastries. From CopyKat.com.
Find the recipe here
.
Photo via Instagram / Nessa_bbarros
Magnolia Pancake Haus Apple Pancakes
Gluten free version!
Find the recipe here
.
Photo via Flickr / jeffreyw
Los Barrios Puffy Taco Shells
This is Diana Barrios Trevino’s original puffy taco shell recipe. Fill with your favorite fixins!
Find the recipe here
.
Photo via Instagram / losbarriosrestaurant
Bird Bakery Decadent Bourbon Balls
How can you go wrong with chocolate and bourbon?
Find the recipe here
.
Photo via Instagram/ Mangiamangia12
Almost-Jim’s Canadian Cheese Soup
This copycat recipe uses three cheeses and a whole lotta butter.
Find the recipe here
.
Photo via Instagram/ Madiipaii
Lulu's Bakery & Cafe Chicken Fried Steak Stand-In
This recipe is heavy on the black pepper, just like Lulu’s — you’d almost think it was the original. This copycat recipe gets it right.
Find the recipe here
.
Photo via Instagram / Lulus_bakery_and_cafe
Earl Abel's Coconut Meringue Pie
This copycat recipe is chock-full of coconut flavor.
Find the recipe here
.
Photo via Instagram/ earlabels_restaurant
Mi Tierra Enchiladas Verdes
Chef Cariño Cortez of San Antonio's famous Mi Tierra Café shares her family's authentic Enchiladas Verdes recipe.
Find the recipe here
.
Photo via Instagram / purepalated
Fideo Loco Festival Founder Roxanne Quintero’s Fideo Loco
Simple and to the point, Quintero’s recipe is pretty bomb.
Find the recipe here
.
Photo via Instagram/ dapaperplatechronicle
Guenther House Lemon Poppy Seed Cake
If you miss brunch at Guenther House, you can pay homage with this cake recipe.
Find the recipe here
.
Photo via Flickr / Vanessa Myers
Luby’s Cafeteria Macaroni and Cheese
Another dose of nostalgia, from CopyKat.com — this ooey, gooey mac and cheese is just the ticket.
Find the recipe here
.
Photo via Instagram / lubys
Max’s Wine Dive Fried Chicken
Crispy and juicy, Max’s fried chicken rarely disappoints. Hint: pound a chicken breast flat and follow this recipe for homemade chicken on a stick!
Find the recipe here
.
Photo via Instagram/ maxswinedive
Mi Tierra-Inspired Chile Con Queso
This copycat recipe gets pretty close to the quintessential Tex-Mex appetizer.
Find the recipe here
.
Photo via Instagram/ briemine__
NEISD School Enchiladas
Get ready for a blast from the past with these elementary-school enchiladas, straight from the North East Independent School District.
Find the recipe here
.
Photo via Instagram / amberdinni
The Esquire Tavern's Nuestra Margarita
Featured in Wine Magazine
, the Nuestra Marg uses key lime juice for more of a tart flavor.
Find the recipe here
.
Photo via Instagram/ Esquiretavernsa
Fredericksburg Peach Cobbler
Texas Hill Country peach season is upon us, so pick up some ripe peaches for a decadent cobbler.
Find the recipe here
.
Photo via Flickr / sk
Mi Tierra Pecan Praline Copycat Recipe
From San Antonio Classic Desserts
by Helen Thompson & Janice Shay.
Find the recipe here
.
Photo via Instagram / mariacedrone
Dough Pizzeria Napoletana Pulled Prosciutto Pizza
Featured on Food Network’s Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
.
Find the recipe here
.
Photo Courtesy of Dough Pizzeria Napoletana
Rosario’s Salsa
Straight from the Rosario’s kitchen, circa 1986.
Find the recipe here
.
Photo via Instagram/ Foodsportsbeer
Rudy’s-Inspired Creamed Corn
From the blog Bluebonnet Baker, this cream corn recipe is like having Rudy in your kitchen.
Find the recipe here
.
Photo via Instagram / rudysbbq
Schilo’s Hot German Potato Salad
Frau Schilo’s Original recipe, circa 1917.
Find the recipe here
.
Photo via Instagram / schilosdeli
Close-to-Shrimp Paesano
This Shrimp Paesano copycat recipe is almost as good as the real thing.
Find the recipe here
.
Photo via Instagram / Satxgrub
Aldaco’s Pastel Tres Leches
Blanca Aldaco is a self-proclaimed “Pioneer of Tres Leches,” so when we found this recipe, we had to share it. Plan ahead: the cake has to sit in the fridge overnight!
Find the recipe here
.
Photo via Instagram / Aldacos_restaurant
