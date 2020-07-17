Recipes for Classic San Antonio Foods That You Can Make at Home

These days, a lot of San Antonians are making the smart call to hunker down to slow the COVID-19 pandemic. But just because you're staying at home more — and missing Fiesta, among other excuses to gorge — doesn't mean you have to miss out on some of your favorite local dishes.



From Los Barrios puffy taco shells to Magnolia Pancake Haus apple pancakes, we gathered 26 recipes for puro SA eats you can make in the comfort of your own casa. Some are straight from the restaurants themselves, while others have been painstakingly engineered by home chefs to taste just like the originals.