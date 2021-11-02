Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

November 02, 2021

Southtown San Antonio's 'lightning bolt house' is back on the market with a $125,000 price cut 

By Sanford Nowlin
One of the most colorful and distinctive houses in San Antonio's arty Southtown neighborhood is back on the market. This time with a drastic price cut.

The property, marked by lightning bolt-shaped crimson pillars at its entryway, first hit the sales block more than a year ago with a $675,000 price tag. However, it was pulled from the market for three months so its owner — who also built the property — could complete a series of upgrades. It's now for sale again, marked down to $550,000.

Beyond its artsy exterior, the four-bedroom home boasts an open floor plan, complete with a spiral staircase and loft-style walkway. Its sleek kitchen island is the same vibrant color as the outside pillars, and vinyl record albums adorn some of the floors. The bathrooms are decorated with Hawaiian lava rock tile, and one of the showers even features a colorful mosaic.

Those distinctive features have generated plenty of interest, listing agent Danielle Voigt said, but they also mean the buyer will need to be OK with the current owner's bold stylistic choices.

"It's such a distinctive property that it's going to take a very specific buyer," she said. "We really want to get it sold."

Potentially sweetening the pot, the owner also owns a nearly 6,000-square-foot lot behind the home, which he's willing to throw in for additional cost, Voigt said. The empty lot also has a South Texas claim to fame in that at least one scene from the 1997 Selena biopic was shot there, she added.

This home is listed by Danielle Voigt with Gsar, Llc.

All photos and listing info via Realtor.com.
Renowned playwright and novelist Josephina Niggli's former home in King William is for sale
San Antonio Current Staff35 images
This San Antonio home for sale looks like a Santa Fe resort dropped into the suburbs
San Antonio Current Staff41 images
A San Antonio home designed by architect O'Neil Ford for the Fox Photo family is now for sale
San Antonio Current Staff22 images
Everything we saw as labor groups rallied Friday in support of striking San Antonio Symphony musicians
San Antonio Current Staff28 images
