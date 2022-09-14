6 Best CBD Capsules, Pills and Softgels to Buy in 2022

ADVERTISEMENT. San Antonio Current news staff was not involved in the creation of this content. Please note, this report is not meant to treat or diagnose any illness. It is written for informational purposes only. If you have any health concern at all, please see a licensed healthcare professional.
We believe some of the best CBD comes in the form of softgels. In fact, for many, the easiest way to access CBD’s benefits is in the way of CBD capsules. By using the best CBD capsules on the market, one can ensure they have the highest chance of experiencing results.
Let’s break down what CBD is. CBD, or cannabidiol, is from the hemp plant. While THC is also a cannabinoid, THC more often derives from marijuana rather than hemp. Likewise, THC is intoxicating and psychoactive — CBD is not. Instead, users enjoy the relaxing, stress-relieving, and resetting effects from cannabidiol.
Before we get into our list, we do want to stress that CBD doesn’t have all the answers. You should always speak with a medical health professional before adding CBD products into your daily routine.
With that out of the way, we want to move on to the best and brightest softgels in the CBD industry. The CBD pills, capsules, and softgels we’ll be discussing today include:
- 1) Joy Organics’ Broad Spectrum CBD Softgels - Best for joint health
- 2) CBDfx’s CBD Capsules & CBD Pills - Best organic capsule
- 3) Absolute Nature CBD’s Full Spectrum Liquid CBD Softgel - Best affordable capsule
- 4) Nuleaf Naturals’ Full Spectrum CBD Capsules - Best vegan option
- 5) The CBDistillery’s Broad Spectrum CBD Softgels - Best broad spectrum capsule
- 6) CBDMD’s Capsules and Softgels - Best all-natural capsule
The 6 Best CBD Capsules, Pills, & Softgels 2022
1) Joy Organics’ Broad Spectrum CBD Softgels
Potency: 10 MG or 25 MG of CBD per serving (300 MG or 750 MG per bottle)
Type: Broad spectrum CBD capsules
Third-Party Lab Test: Every batch
CBD companies like Joy Organics set the bar for product quality. Their CBD softgels truly are one of a kind, enhanced with their proprietary nanoemulsion technology. That tech allows the softgels to boost their absorption levels, and their benefits. Broad-spectrum, Joy’s CBD softgels are THC-free and derive from USDA certified organic hemp.
The Joy Organics CBD softgels with curcumin may be ideal for users looking for a targeted product. At 25 MG of CBD, even experienced users may feel the effects.
Even though it’s broad-spectrum and not full spectrum CBD, it’s still highly effect like many full-spectrum CBD products are. One of the best CBD pills and capsules on the market, let’s look at the pros and cons of the brand and the product.
Pros
- Softgels may support joint health, especially with the added curcumin
- Ideal for users with inflammatory pain
- Nanoemulsion technology makes the benefits more effective
- Get discount with promo code or enjoy seasonal sales through the brand
- THC-free products still deliver on other hemp compounds
Cons
- Higher price point, though Joy Organics offers discounts and promo codes regularly for up to 15% off or more
- Capsules contain bovine gelatin, so they are not vegan-friendly
2) CBDfx’s CBD Capsules & CBD Pills
Potency: 25 MG per serving (750 MG of CBD per bottle)
Type: Full Spectrum CBD Third-Party
Lab Test: Lab Tests Available
CBDfx’s CBD pills and capsules take the cake when it comes to how quickly they take effect. The formula is made from a full spectrum hemp extract. In fact, the brand sources their products from organic hemp. CBD pills are a great way to experience the joy that CBDfx has to share.
Pros
- Derives from organic hemp
- Full-spectrum CBD provides an entourage effect
- Helps address symptoms of depression and anxiety in a calm way
Cons
- Can only return unopened products - no refund for partially used or open products
3) Absolute Nature CBD’s Full Spectrum Liquid CBD Softgel
Potency: 30 MG of CBD per serving (900 MG CBD per bottle)
Type: Full Spectrum CBD Softgels
Third-Party Lab Test: Yes
The CBD gel capsules from Absolute Nature CBD are bar-none. They come available in a high potency format for easy dosing. Likewise, the brand only uses organic hemp to make their products as high-quality as possible. These are some of our favorite full spectrum CBD capsules for those especially stressful days.
Pros
- Derives from Colorado-grown organic hemp
- Positive customer reviews and solid brand reputation
- Financial assistance programs available for those that can’t afford the products
Cons
- Expensive for those who don’t qualify for the financial assistance programs
4) Nuleaf Naturals’ Full Spectrum CBD Capsules
Potency: 30 MG CBD per serving (300 MG to 1,800 MG of CBD per bottle)
Type: Full Spectrum CBD Softgels
Third-Party Lab Test: Every batch
The full spectrum CBD capsules from Nuleaf Naturals up the game. Some of the best CBD capsules on the market include Nuleaf Naturals’ variety. Each capsule contains minimal ingredients: organic virgin hempseed oil, purified water, vegetable glycerin, and cassava root extract. Because of the glycerin chosen, that makes these capsules vegan-friendly.
Pros
- Convenient, easy to take and swallow
- Low dose capsules are perfect for beginners
- Prices vary because of multiple container sizes available
Cons
- Products don’t necessarily derive from organic hemp
5) The CBDistillery’s Broad Spectrum CBD Softgels
Potency: 30 MG of CBD per serving (900 MG per bottle)
Type: Broad Spectrum CBD
Third-Party Lab Test: Available online
CBD capsules come in all shapes and sizes, and CBDistillery is one of the most well-known of those. An all-star brand, we couldn’t get enough of the broad spectrum softgel capsules. The only caveat for the brand is that they call their products dietary supplements.
Pros
- Derives from hemp-sourced farms in Colorado
- Easy to swallow and convenient to take
- Flavorless formula is easy to consume
Cons
- Though it’s broad spectrum, it may still contain trace amounts of THC
6) CBDMD’s CBD Capsules and Softgels
Potency: 16.5 to 25 MG of CBD per softgel (bottles vary)
Type: Full-Spectrum CBD
Third-Party Lab Test: Each batch
Finally, we come to the full-spectrum CBD capsules from CBDMD. As some of the best CBD pills and capsules on our list, we were pleased that the brand lives up to its name.
Pros
- Made with all-natural ingredients
- Strongest potency on our list for experienced CBD users
- Manufactured using GMP standards
Cons
- Higher price point, though the capsules are extremely high potency, so the value adds up
How We Chose the Best CBD Capsules, Pills, & Softgels
The criteria you choose helps narrow in on the best product possible for needs, budget, and quality. As a short disclaimer, you should always do your own research for each product before you make your purchase. However, you can use the criteria below to help you decide.
Transparent COA (Certificate of Analysis)
Speaking of safety, the COA plays a major role in proving the safety and efficacy of a product. We look for a worthwhile certificate of analysis of the product before we can feel confident adding it to our list.
Product Type
We look at whether CBD capsules contain broad spectrum CBD, full spectrum CBD, or a CBD isolate.
Brand Reputation
Finally, how well does the brand hold up to customer reviews? Are the customer reviews for the CBD pills positive, even glowing? If they are, they are up for consideration.
Broad Spectrum CBD VS Full Spectrum CBD VS a CBD Isolate
You may be wondering — what’s the big difference between full spectrum CBD, broad spectrum CBD, and a pure CBD isolate? The difference lies in how many other hemp compounds are in the formula, too. For example, a CBD isolate contains only pure CBD. Meanwhile, full spectrum products often contain the whole-plant extract, which includes other cannabinoids, terpenes, and more.
No products on our list will contain a CBD isolate. While there’s nothing wrong with a CBD isolate, we were after the entourage effect that can come from other compounds with CBD. A CBD isolate, on its own, won’t provide the same effect as a broad spectrum or full spectrum formula.
What Are CBD Capsules?
CBD capsules are pill-like CBD products meant to be consumed orally. When you swallow softgels with water, they activate in the digestive system quicker than many other oral supplements. CBD capsules provide a way for users to take their daily CBD without the taste or hassle.
CBD Capsules Vs. CBD Oils: What’s the Difference?
First, what is CBD oil? How does it hold a full-spectrum hemp extract compared to CBD capsules? Is full-spectrum CBD oil the same as full -spectrum softgels?
CBD oils are powerful, effective formulas. However, they have to be applied under the tongue. You then have to wait up to 90 seconds before swallowing, just to feel the effects. A CBD capsule, on the other hand, allows you to simply swallow your CBD pill with water. Then, feel the effects later!
CBD capsules provide an ample way for users to enjoy CBD without the flavor of other CBD products. While they’re not for everyone, they’re an ideal choice for a variety of users. Whether you’re new to the CBD industry or just want convenience, CBD pills might be the answer.
Why CBD Capsules?
So — why CBD capsules? Why do we prefer CBD softgels for certain situations? The best CBD pills are convenient, have minimal ingredients, and make users feel good about what they’re taking. Instead of wasting time on CBD oil or edibles, it’s easiest to take capsules and then move on with your day.
Capsules are tasteless and easy to swallow, so it’s an easy decision for many CBD users to make when they decide on the form they want to take. CBD capsules will always have their place in the industry because of their sheer ease of use.
Benefits of CBD Capsules
We want to look at the specific benefits behind CBD gel capsules and other CBD softgels. Before we do, we want to mention that CBD is not a known cure or treatment for anything. It can’t fix conditions or heal an ailment. However, plenty of users find that CBD, especially CBD capsules, provides ample effect to keep it in daily rotation.
According to some research, CBD may help relieve certain types of pain. And while it won’t fix anxiety, it may help relieve some of the symptoms — for anxiety and for trouble sleeping.
The most known ability of CBD’s is its prowess at reducing seizures. CBD can help with certain types of seizures.
In addition, CBD may help with symptoms of depression. In some cases, it can even help with types of inflammation. Users with chronic inflammation switch to daily CBD softgel capsules to feel long-term relief.
There’s no telling what CBD will do for you until you give it a try. There’s a lot to love about hemp derived CBD products, so discover for yourself what CBD can do for your needs.
Possible Risk and Side Effects
As with any product, there are potential risks with taking it. CBD gel capsules are no different. Fortunately, the potential side effects for CBD capsules are minimal and mild. These symptoms may not last the entire time you’re enjoying the effect of the product, either.
CBD capsules, like any form of CBD, has the possible chance of causing the following side effects:
- Dry mouth
- Diarrhea
- Fatigue
- Appetite change
- Weight change
Keep in mind, again, these side effects are mild. Typically, your dose can be adjusted to eliminate experiencing these risks. However, dry mouth is the most common symptom, and occasionally unavoidable.
CBD Capsules FAQs
Is CBD Legal?
Thanks to the 2018 Farm Bill, CBD is legal in the United States, as long as it derives from hemp. Hemp is what was made legal in the Farm Bill. CBD and other hemp compounds are just along for the ride. Regardless, yes, CBD is legal.
Can You Take CBD Softgels Every Day?
Yes, you can take CBD capsules every day.
Do CBD Pills Work as Well as CBD Oil?
The best CBD capsules will compare to CBD oil, which is why we spent time making a list of the greatest in the industry. CBD oil may work quicker, but likely won’t last as long as capsules. Likewise, CBD oil has a strong taste that not everyone can handle.
How Do You Take CBD Oil Capsules?
To take CBD capsules, simply take them as you would a typical pill. We recommend washing a CBD softgel down with a glass of water. Likewise, it’s good to eat before you take your CBD, but it’s not a requirement.
When is the Best Time of Day to Take CBD Oil Capsules?
Everyone is different, so you’ll need to discover when the best time to take your CBD capsule is. Some users feel it’s more effective in the morning, while others take it in the evening to help with sleep. Still, others may take it twice a day, or when they especially need it. It depends heavily on your symptoms, level of wellness, and daily activities for when the best time of day to take it is.
Can CBD Keep Me Awake at Night?
Many users take CBD at night to help them sleep, so CBD should not keep you awake at night. However, because CBD affects everyone differently, it may make you feel more wakeful even in the evenings. Play around with the time you take your CBD products to decide if it’s the CBD keeping you awake.
What Drugs Should Not Be Taken with CBD?
Because everyone is different, certain drugs may interact with CBD for you. We always recommend speaking with a medical health professional before incorporating CBD into your daily routine.
–
