No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, February 26, 2021

Flyin' Ted Cuz, police misconduct: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

Posted By on Fri, Feb 26, 2021 at 4:13 PM

click to enlarge Aidy Bryant portrayed a post-Cancún Ted Cruz in last week's episode of Saturday Night Live. - NBC
  • NBC
  • Aidy Bryant portrayed a post-Cancún Ted Cruz in last week's episode of Saturday Night Live.
After last week's catastrophic winter storm and power companies' apparent inability to plan for it, it's hard to imagine how this week could possibly hold a candle when it came to news. Yet it did.

Apparently, no shortage of you loved tracking the fallout from Sen. Ted Cruz's widely lambasted tropical getaway. But you also read up on H-E-B's philanthropic efforts and wanted to know about disciplinary actions taken against SAPD officers who decided to play bad cop on social media.



Here were the Current's most-read news stories of the week, counting from No. 10 backward.

10. Attention, nerds of San Antonio: Pearl area to gain new comic book, retro collectible shop

9. San Antonio-based grocery chain H-E-B donating $1 million to Texas food banks in wake of winter storm

8. San Antonio Museum of Art celebrates 40th anniversary with a new pop culture attraction

7. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton took trip to Utah during winter storm and blackouts

6. The Mendoza Line: Heidi Cruz opening travel agency to help GOP families vacation spouse-free

5. In tweet defending Cruz, Donald Trump Jr. blasts incompetence of Texas' 'Democrat Governor'

4. Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas gets roasted on Saturday Night Live for fleeing to Cancun

3. San Antonio Police Department suspended three officers for offensive Facebook posts

2. San Antonio Water System lifts its boil-water notice for some areas. This map shows where.

1. Ted Cruz says leaked texts about his Cancun trip show how 'nasty' politics has become. Cry us a river.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Trending

Top(ped) Dog: The Dogfather’s Patrick Curel on why his hot dog restaurant is flipping burgers
Glitter Political: Jalen McKee-Rodriguez aims to unseat his former boss on San Antonio council
Ólàjú expands awareness of African culture, identity with focus on powerful photography
The failure of San Antonio’s city-owned utilities last week demand action, not reassurances
Power Failure: Blame for Texas’ electrical grid disaster extends far further than ERCOT
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Ted Cruz says leaked texts about his Cancun trip show how 'nasty' politics has become. Cry us a river. Read More

  2. Reforming Texas' power grid requires serious regulatory oversight, not finger-pointing Read More

  3. Gov. Abbott's TV speech blames ERCOT for Texas blackouts, again fails to own up to wider failures Read More

  4. San Antonio-based grocery chain H-E-B donating $1 million to Texas food banks in wake of winter storm Read More

  5. San Antonio Police Department disciplines officers for excessive force, according to report Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 24, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation