Friday, June 28, 2019

This Week in San Antonio Food News: Growler Spot Closing, Downtown Restaurant Getting Update and Weekend Food Events

Posted By on Fri, Jun 28, 2019 at 1:40 PM

TWITTER / ANAYELIJOLIIE
  • Twitter / anayelijoliie
Texas Toast recently opened its doors to South Side San Antonio, offering classic breakfast favorites like omelettes, pancakes and, of course, Texas toast.

Fredericksburg peaches are headed to the Twisted Peach Fest at the Block SA on Saturday, which means plenty of delicious peach-centric foods, desserts and cocktails for you to enjoy.

The Palm San Antonio has served downtown San Antonio for 20 years, but it's time for an update. The restaurant will close for renovations on June 29, with plans to reopen in early August.

Still Golden Social House is hosting a brunch noodle pop-up, featuring cold beers from Dorćol and new dishes from Yai’s Mobile Kitchen, on Saturday, June 29.



Eastside Kitchenette is upgrading their happy hour with new food options, drink deals and a monthly pig roast series, starting July 5.

Big Hops at The Bridge will close its downtown location on Saturday, June 29, but the franchise's other locations at Huebner, Bitters and Shaenfield are still going strong.

7-Eleven's 7NOW app launched in San Antonio this week, allowing local customers to order beers and snacks without a home address.

It's Negroni Week, so be sure to visit participating San Antonio restaurants and bars for the classic cocktail through June 30 – a portion of all Negroni sales will go to benefit local charities.

If you're willing to brave long wait times, you can eat for free at Pluckers, before the popular wing chain opens its new San Antonio location on July 8.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

