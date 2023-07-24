LIMITED WHISKEY BUSINESS TICKETS AVAILABLE, BUY YOURS TODAY!

A great white shark built entirely of legos is on display at San Antonio's Legoland

San Antonio model builder Kevin Hintz made the aquatic predator in honor of Shark Week.

By on Mon, Jul 24, 2023 at 11:10 am

click to enlarge Kevin Hintz, who built the lego shark, stands with his creation inside Legoland Discovery Center San Antonio. - Courtesy / Legoland Discovery Center San Antonio
Courtesy / Legoland Discovery Center San Antonio
Kevin Hintz, who built the lego shark, stands with his creation inside Legoland Discovery Center San Antonio.
Lego fans, looks like you're going to need to build a bigger boat.

A 7-foot great white shark made from 15,000 Lego bricks is on display inside San Antonio's Legoland Discovery Center.

San Antonio model builder Kevin Hintz made the model in honor Shark Week — the annual block of TV programming dedicated to the aquatic predator. Hintz's toothy creation weighs 136 pounds and took him 80 hours to construct.

“This was a fun build to create, and I hope guests enjoy learning more about sharks," Hintz said in an emailed statement.

The project will be on display at the admissions area of Legoland Discovery Center until July 30. The retail spot is located downtown in the Shops at Rivercenter (street level near Commerce St. entrance), 849 East Commerce St.

