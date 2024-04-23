Best Of San Antonio® Nomination round is now open!

San Antonio's Alamodome to host Liga MX's Clásico Regio soccer match

The two Monterrey-based soccer teams will face off Oct. 12 for only the second time in the U.S.

By on Tue, Apr 23, 2024 at 2:22 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg speaks to reporters during a press conference Tuesday at the Alamodome. - Courtesy of the City of San Antonio
Courtesy of the City of San Antonio
San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg speaks to reporters during a press conference Tuesday at the Alamodome.
Monterrey, Mexico's Tigres and Rayados soccer teams will compete Oct. 12 at the Alamodome as part of the annual Clásico Regio match, San Antonio city officials revealed Tuesday.

Pre-sale tickets for the highly anticipated game go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 1, and are available to those who sign up online. General ticket sales begin at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 2, via Ticketmaster and Ticketon.

The hotly contested annual matchup between the two Liga MX teams determines which of the two rivals gets bragging rights that it's Monterrey's No. 1 football club.

Last year, the Tigres and Rayados  faced off at Houston's Shell Energy Stadium, marking the first time the Clásico Regio had been held in the United States. That event sold out mere days after tickets went on sale.

This year, the event is headed to San Antonio, a sister city of Monterrey and home to thousands of Mexican nationals from our southern neighbor's tech capital.

During a Tuesday press conference at the Alamodome, local officials promised the grounds around the stadium would feature featuring Monterrey-styles food, live music and other "big surprises" to accompany the match.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more Sports & Recreation articles
Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Hairspray will cut a rug at San Antonio's Tobin Center April 30-May 1

By Caroline Wolff

Hairspray will cut a rug at San Antonio's Tobin Center April 30-May 1

San Antonio's News4SA gets flak after comment about dead body being 'good for ratings'

By Michael Karlis

A comment was captured on a hot mic as authorities searched for a teenager that went missing while tubing at Canyon Lake.

Bianca Del Rio may be 'Dead Inside' but promises a lively San Antonio show

By Dalia Gulca

Bianca Del Rio won the sixth season of RuPaul's Drag Race.

Fiesta Cornyation returns for 2024 with 'The Court of Peripheral Opulence'

By Dalia Gulca

Cornyation features skits lampooning current events and high-profile personalities.

Hairspray will cut a rug at San Antonio's Tobin Center April 30-May 1

By Caroline Wolff

Hairspray will cut a rug at San Antonio's Tobin Center April 30-May 1

Bianca Del Rio may be 'Dead Inside' but promises a lively San Antonio show

By Dalia Gulca

Bianca Del Rio won the sixth season of RuPaul's Drag Race.

Celia Álvarez Muñoz's exhibition Los Brillantes offers heartfelt portraits of San Antonio artists

By Anjali Gupta

This portait of San Antonio visual artist Ethel Shipton is among the works by El Paso-born conceptual artist Celia  Álvarez  Muñoz on display through Jan. 19, 2025, at Ruby City.

Fiesta Cornyation returns for 2024 with 'The Court of Peripheral Opulence'

By Dalia Gulca

Cornyation features skits lampooning current events and high-profile personalities.
More

April 17, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us