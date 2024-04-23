San Antonio's Alamodome to host Liga MX's Clásico Regio soccer match

click to enlarge
Courtesy of the City of San Antonio
San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg speaks to reporters during a press conference Tuesday at the Alamodome.
Monterrey, Mexico's Tigres and Rayados soccer teams will compete Oct. 12 at the Alamodome as part of the annual Clásico Regio match, San Antonio city officials revealed Tuesday.
Pre-sale tickets for the highly anticipated game go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 1, and are available to those who sign up online
. General ticket sales begin at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 2, via Ticketmaster
and Ticketon
.
The hotly contested annual matchup between the two Liga MX teams determines which of the two rivals gets bragging rights that it's Monterrey's No. 1 football club.
Last year, the Tigres and Rayados faced off at Houston's Shell Energy Stadium, marking the first time the Clásico Regio had been held in the United States. That event sold out mere days after tickets went on sale.
This year, the event is headed to San Antonio, a sister city of Monterrey and home to thousands of Mexican nationals from our southern neighbor's tech capital.
During a Tuesday press conference at the Alamodome, local officials promised the grounds around the stadium would feature featuring Monterrey-styles food, live music and other "big surprises" to accompany the match.
