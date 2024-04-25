Hairspray will cut a rug at San Antonio's Tobin Center April 30-May 1

Best Of San Antonio® Nomination round is now open!

The musical centers around the adventures of Tracy Turnblad, a feisty teenage girl living in Baltimore, Maryland, in 1960.

By on Thu, Apr 25, 2024 at 2:54 pm

Jeremy Daniel
The Tony Award-winning and multi-movie-spawning musical Hairspray is set to sashay and shimmy through a limited two-day run in San Antonio.

Hairspray centers around the adventures of Tracy Turnblad (Caroline Eiseman), a feisty teenage girl living in Baltimore, Maryland, in 1960. Emerging from the straight-laced '50s, Tracy wants nothing more than to cut loose and unleash her passion for dance.

The perfect opportunity presents itself when her favorite after-school television music program, The Corny Collins Show, puts out an open casting call. Tracy races to the studio the following morning, coming face-to-face with its intimidating executive, Velma von Tussle (Sarah Hayes).

Velma's immoral leadership methods — from pulling strings to put her daughter center stage to vehemently opposing racial integration — catch Tracy off guard. Even more surprising: no one seems to want to stand up for what's right.

Although Tracy is turned away at the door, she embarks on a mission to oust Velma and reform The Corny Collins Show's exclusionary casting, giving everyone the chance to dance.

$37.12-$124.50, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 30 and Wednesday, May 1, H-E-B Performance Hall, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org.

